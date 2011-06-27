Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5.0
4 reviews
Good experience!

Sandra Ceighton, 01/06/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car is a nice size for my husband and I . We had snow and were very pleased with how it handled. We have had passengers and they were very comfortable in the back seat. I had no issues carrying some larger purchases with the back seats folded down. I have enjoyed all the safety features. It's a comfortable, quiet ride.

Performance
Comfort
Nx300h

Bob Bartlett, 05/14/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am impressed so far. H is much quitter than the gas model. Deciding factor in purchases. To much time spent in demonstrations of options. Quick guide would be better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Stopped Leasing to Enjoy luxury

Dolores Ann Gonzalez, 06/20/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

I used to lease every three years decided in retirement to treat myself to luxury ---- Excellent decision.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Love my NX 300h

Beth Baker, 08/25/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Enjoy driving my new car and get loads of comments. Comfortable and fun

Performance
Comfort
