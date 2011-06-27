Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h SUV Consumer Reviews
Good experience!
Sandra Ceighton, 01/06/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
7 of 10 people found this review helpful
This car is a nice size for my husband and I . We had snow and were very pleased with how it handled. We have had passengers and they were very comfortable in the back seat. I had no issues carrying some larger purchases with the back seats folded down. I have enjoyed all the safety features. It's a comfortable, quiet ride.
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Comfort
Nx300h
Bob Bartlett, 05/14/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful
I am impressed so far. H is much quitter than the gas model. Deciding factor in purchases. To much time spent in demonstrations of options. Quick guide would be better.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stopped Leasing to Enjoy luxury
Dolores Ann Gonzalez, 06/20/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful
I used to lease every three years decided in retirement to treat myself to luxury ---- Excellent decision.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Love my NX 300h
Beth Baker, 08/25/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful
Enjoy driving my new car and get loads of comments. Comfortable and fun
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Comfort
