2019 Lexus NX 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
NX 300 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,796*
Total Cash Price
$39,298
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,812*
Total Cash Price
$40,084
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,591*
Total Cash Price
$53,838
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,622*
Total Cash Price
$55,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$866
|$897
|$928
|$960
|$4,488
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,017
|$689
|$2,408
|$2,477
|$6,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$556
|$852
|$1,408
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,804
|Financing
|$2,113
|$1,700
|$1,258
|$787
|$285
|$6,143
|Depreciation
|$7,896
|$3,645
|$2,977
|$3,340
|$2,918
|$20,776
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,538
|$9,070
|$7,717
|$9,970
|$9,501
|$50,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$883
|$915
|$947
|$979
|$4,578
|Maintenance
|$335
|$1,037
|$703
|$2,456
|$2,527
|$7,057
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$567
|$869
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,840
|Financing
|$2,155
|$1,734
|$1,283
|$803
|$291
|$6,266
|Depreciation
|$8,054
|$3,718
|$3,037
|$3,407
|$2,976
|$21,192
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,829
|$9,251
|$7,871
|$10,169
|$9,691
|$51,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,229
|$1,271
|$1,315
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$449
|$1,393
|$944
|$3,299
|$3,393
|$9,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$762
|$1,167
|$1,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,219
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,471
|Financing
|$2,895
|$2,329
|$1,723
|$1,078
|$390
|$8,416
|Depreciation
|$10,818
|$4,994
|$4,078
|$4,576
|$3,998
|$28,463
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,917
|$12,426
|$10,572
|$13,659
|$13,016
|$69,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,265
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$462
|$1,434
|$971
|$3,395
|$3,493
|$9,756
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$784
|$1,201
|$1,985
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,284
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,979
|$2,397
|$1,774
|$1,110
|$402
|$8,662
|Depreciation
|$11,133
|$5,139
|$4,198
|$4,709
|$4,114
|$29,294
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,499
|$12,789
|$10,881
|$14,058
|$13,396
|$71,622
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus NX 300 in Virginia is:not available
