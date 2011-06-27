Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Mid-size SUV
After X3 and X1, I decided to try a Lexus and I love it. Interior fit and finish is great and the design is very upscale. BMW's so called "business luxury" is getting old after seven years. Seats are more comfortable than X1 or X3, and lateral support on NX (regular seat) is much better than X3 or X1. NX is not as agile or fast as X1 or X3, but to me, it has the right combination of luxurious drive, good speed and handling capabilities. And my deciding factor was NX looks less feminine than X3, in my opinion. Sure the grill looks too much, but if you put a license plate, it isn't as "gaping hole" like as you think. Cargo space is fine for people w/o kids.
Love it!
My husband and I just returned from our vacation. We drove 1,100 miles during the week. We debated on taking the new NX or our large roomy SUV and decided if, after we packed and everything fit, we would take the NX. Everything fit - luggage, golf clubs, cooler and food for a family of 8 for the week. We put the backseat down and had plenty of room and did not block vision from the back window. The car handled beautifully even with all of the weight. We traveled on highways, mountain roads and congested cities. The car had great acceleration and was easy to maneuver around both the city streets and busy highways. Since this was purchased as my car, my husband at 6'5" was not sure if he was going to be as comfortable in the NX. He is in love. He was comfortable when he drove and even as the passenger. This was our first non GM car in 38 years. He was impressed with the car and became a Lexus fan. The navigation system was easy to use and got us easily to our selected destinations. We purchased 36 gallons of gas during the trip. We averaged 30 mpg!
Take That, Consumer Reports!
I have no idea what those folks were expecting ... perhaps a more traditional luxury SUV ... but this ain't your grandpa's Lexus! I purchased the 4x2 "non-sport" version with every conceivable option, and save for the touchpad, it's an absolutely superb vehicle. I traded in an RX (enjoyed owning it, but always felt it was a bit too much car for my lifestyle), and it's proven to be the right decision. Performance is excellent, but in a different manner than the RX ... I actually look forward to driving it. Overall, it has a much "younger" vibe, especially for a septuagenarian such as myself, while still maintaining the luxury and dependability standards that make it a Lexus. This SUV fills that gap in the product line beautifully. No longer need I consider purchasing one of those high-maintenance German counterparts ... this vehicle has it all! UPDATE: after a year, my opinion remains the same. This is a remarkable vehicle ... even Consumer Reports now thinks so, having rated it tops among luxury compact SUV's. The one wart remains the touchpad ... I thought that the "mouse" that controls the RX's functions was awkward; now I wish it were on the NX. Thankfully, I don't use it all that often, and have adjusted to its quirks; but still .... Despite this, I don't regret my decision for a moment. It's a great car, fun to drive, full of creature comforts ... can't ask for more. UPDATE, PART II: 18 months and 10,000 miles into ownership, all remains just fine ... no issues (not so much as a squeak or rattle), everything performing as designed. That silly touchpad is apparently out on future models, given that Lexus keeps sending me surveys about it. I've yet to hear anything positive from other owners. All that notwithstanding, what attracted me to the NX in the first place remains ... a quality, fun-to-drive yet practical SUV. UPDATE , PART III (the final chapter): Well, that quirky touchpad finally got the best of me. After two years of fiddling with it, I traded in the vehicle. My new ride has a touchscreen as well as a more sophisticated navigation system. Had the Lexus been so equipped, I'd likely still be driving it. Lesson learned.
This vehicle brought me to Alexis from Mercedes
Great vehicle, my only nits are that I would like the car to be a bit larger so as to have a bit more cargo space and the automatic safety braking system sometimes brakes unexpectedly when coming in too hot for a stop in traffic (I cleaned sensors and come in a bit slower for a stop and all is well). Comfort in front and rear seats is amazing. Especially the drivers cockpit (because that is what it is). The drive and handling are superb but more sporty than your typically lexus, this is no rolling couch. That being said, it does so well on the road, I've done more than a few 12 hour road trips with little to no fatigue. Just great vehicle lexus really hot this one out of the park.
There's a reason its lexus never fail to preform!
I've always been a lexus enthusiast and my family has had every car from the CT to the LX with the exception of an LS. I came from my 2013 is250 and I'm glad I made the switch. This suv has every you could need. Perfect size, perfect handling and performance, great technology, overall the perfect combination of luxury and performance. I'm 25 and this suv is youthful/sporty enough for someone my age to drive yet classy enough for me to grow into as the years go on. The drive handling is amazing, I feel like I have full control of what I do on the road, and MAN can this thing GET UP AND GO! I forget it is a 4cylinder! it revs up but quiets down quickly. The seats hug your body when you drive so you feel safely placed. the in-dash controls are perfect for controlling the many options of the infotainment center without the need to taking eyes off the road, and the car feels light but feels very planted to the ground. I am 5'9, and my brother is 6ft and we both sit comfortably in the front and back seats which also recline! The touch pad is a little difficult to use at first but it quickly picks up on your finger controls and becomes easier control with time. The rear cargo has plenty of space the under storage is a big plus. The front and rear parking/cross traffic sensors are awesome aids when needed. I've driven Mercedes, BMW, and Audis and nothing compares to the smooth ride of a lexus. Also Majority of the features are STANDARD! where as with other brands the nickel and dime you for every penny. I love my eminent white pearl and my black mesh that pops with the glowing headlamps, running lamps and tail lamps. Overall especially for a young professional looking for a luxury cross over, this car is amazing and should be a true contender.
