Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle i ever had abidsid , 07/19/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful WOW!!! it is a amazing machine!!!. i have had almost all the best SUV but this is my first time buying a lexus SUV. i had a lexus car before therefore i knew what to expect from lexus. the ride is quite, comfortable, vehicle is very agile, responsive and powerful. all suvs have almost same gas milage in this class. but LX 570 excels them in all departments. i traded my landr rover and promised myself for not buying another european rest of my life. even after spending so much money i am really happy and do not feel got ripped off or i have made a wrong decesion. it is really a amazing machine. trust me cut all other expenses and just get one. i got fully loaded with all the feaure

as good as it gets sandy40 , 03/08/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful have owned many different luxury suv's. it doesn't get any better than the lx570. lexus service dept. is also excellent.

Third owner and HAPPY Shel , 10/28/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had an Acura MDX, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Landcruiser, smaller Lexus SUV GX and an older Lexus 470. Loved them all but the Acura and Nissan. This has the tightest steering and overall comfort. My entire family loves it. Drives like a tank so I feel we are all as safe as we can possibly be. Purchased 12/16 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value