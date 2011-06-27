Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
LEXUS IS THE BEST
This was the 5th Lexus we've purchased and it's wonderful. I just traded in my 1998 LX470 that had 100K on it, and never had any problems the entire time I owned it. I thought that care was so wonderful, and this one is even eons better. Smooth, quiet, great stereo, great nav system...doesn't get any better.
LX470 experience
THis is my 6th lx470. It is a wonderful vehicle to drive and the low hp240 is not a factor for every day driving. The comfort and the quality of the vehicle is great. Using the current gear shift system and taking off the overdrive on climbing hills or passing, you would'nt know it has a low hp. This is a luxury car ride in an SUV. If you are towing something the it may feel a little underpowered. How often does the average 470 owner have something in tow? You won't get me buying anything but a 470. An upgrade in the cargo space and hp will be great in the new model, but for now this baby is the cream of the crop.
no title
Well built, quality SUV. Expensive yes, but the cost is offset by the joy of driving and the dependability. Better than any of the three Mercedes I owned. The bottom line is: would I buy another one. The answer:yes.But why would I want to part with this one?
None better
This is my 3rd LX470. One of the nicest vehicals I have ever driven. With decent tires you can't ever get stuck. Best 4 wheeel drive in its class. Quiet and comfortable. The Lx470 will do large number of miles in a day with no stress to the driver.
My Sixth SUV
This is my 6th SUV and the best thus far, including my 1999 Lincoln Navigator. There is little, if anything, that I do not like about this vehicle. Fun to drive and a pleasure to be in. The Lexus name tells it all, perfection, at it's best. The price is alittle higher than most, but you get just what you pay for with this beauty.
