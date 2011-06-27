  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 500h
  4. 2021 Lexus LS 500h
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Lexus LS 500h Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 LS 500h
More about the 2021 LS 500h
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,500
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)555.0/732.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Luxury Package +$9,000
Cold Weather Package +$200
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
23 total speakersyes
2400 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
24" Heads-Up Display (HUD) +$1,200
Digital Rearview Mirror +$200
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
28 -way power driver seatyes
28 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black & Machined Finish +$40
Premium Paint +$425
19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish +-$920
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight6020 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length206.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1170 lbs.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium
  • Caviar
  • Manganese Luster
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Palomino, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
245/45R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Lexus LS 500h Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars