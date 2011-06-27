2021 Lexus LS 500h Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|28
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/33 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|555.0/732.6 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Luxury Package
|+$9,000
|Cold Weather Package
|+$200
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|23 total speakers
|yes
|2400 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Mark Levinson premium brand speakers
|yes
|Mark Levinson premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|24" Heads-Up Display (HUD)
|+$1,200
|Digital Rearview Mirror
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|28 -way power driver seat
|yes
|28 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|20" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black & Machined Finish
|+$40
|Premium Paint
|+$425
|19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish
|+-$920
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4850 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|114.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|6020 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|Length
|206.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1170 lbs.
|Wheel base
|123.0 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
