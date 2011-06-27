Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2009 LS460 AWD Mark Wooters , 02/06/2010 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Have owned the car now 1 year and 4 months and vehicle continues to exceed expectations. Handles great and on recent roadtrip to Michigan driving around 75-80 averaged 26 mpg. I have about 24,000 miles and have averaged exactly 20 mpg since owning the car. Drove in snow and icy conditions and also ran into a snowstorm on way back and the AWD is amazing. Put car into snow mode and you don't even know the weather is bad. Navigation is great and simple and you can enter the phone number of the destination and it takes you to the business/home without inputting any street, city, etc. Auto parking works well; yet, is slower than doing it yourself. Excellent Acceleration and feel for road. Report Abuse

Luxury and Reliability for Less leawoodesq , 04/11/2014 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This is my third Lexus LS, following a 2001 and a 2004 LS 430. Honestly, the two earlier cars were much quieter, as if powered by a huge electric motor. The driver's seat was more comfortable and its cushion extended farther forward to support under my legs. (I am 6'3" tall.) Other than that, the 2010 is a much-improved car. The motor has direct injection at very high pressure and it idles like a diesel - very noisy, especially compared to the earlier two cars - but the horsepower and torque are much greater. The optional adjustments to the transmission and suspension change the character of the car, unlike in other premium cars. Reliability is a luxury in itself - this car never breaks. November 14, 2019 - This is an update of my earlier review of the 2010 LS 460 L AWD. Just turned 230,000 miles. There have been some expensive parts replaced, e.g., air suspension struts, transmission control unit, engine mounts, but overall the car has been very reliable and the cost of scheduled maintenance and replacement parts has been far less than the price of a new LS. Always garaged at night, the interior looks nearly brand new and the exterior paint is marred only by rock chips. Every feature, from the electronically-retractable sunscreens for the rear window and rear passenger windows to the adjustable suspension and transmission to the cooled and heated seats to the power-folding side-view mirrors, still works without repair. I take it in every 5,000 miles for tire rotation and scheduled maintenance, always with a free loaner. This is my third LS since 2004 and the ownership experience with Hendrick Lexus could not have been better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BUY IT...BUY IT!!! Alvin , 01/05/2016 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Easily the best car I've purchased. Easily. As other reviews have stated, this is reliable luxury for less! Keep in mind this is the Lexus flagship sedan, with MSRP's close to $80k when new. Because of that, Lexus has invested/added a LOT of features as "standard in this vehicle". I test drove a 7-series before this which had more features and a much livelier V8, however a horrendous ownership experience that would likely have come with it (high maintenance, high repair, horrific resale value) would have followed. The LS460 is by far the quietest, most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Whether it is cruising on the interstate or navigating through downtown traffic, this vehicle isolates you from the world, it actually makes commuting a pleasure! The terrific Mark Levinson surround sound system is worth the upgrade and tuned precisely for audiophile pleasure! The quality of the leather, the interior and the trims are all well thought out. It is a spectacular ride; test drive one and you'll see what I'm talking about! What to look out for? Control arms are an issue for 07-10 LS460's with repairs costing over $5k. This is a well documented issue, and was resolved in 2011. Also note with this vehicle, maintenance costs more (it takes 9 quarts of oil for an oil change). Other than that, there is a great network of supporting Lexus dealers to service this, though you can have it serviced at your Toyota garage for cheaper (same stuff, really). Again I can't say enough, best car I've ever owned. Sporty when you want it to be, serene and dreamy when you need it. Driving should be an experience, not a function, and this car fulfills that so well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Go for it! Happy Customer , 05/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Leased the LS460. Options "Sport Package", "Luxury Package", "Convenience Package" Considered Jaguar XF Supercharged, Infiniti MS56, BMW 5 Series. Everyday I can't wait to get into the car. Up go the windows and so long to the outside world. Radio on and wow I am in a dream space. Comfort, quiet, styling of the Sport LS is fantastic, big wheels, great lower styling kit. Interior is beautiful. Just close doors gently and motors close them the rest of the way. Heated and cooled seats, a brake hold feature so you can stop and remove your feet from the pedal during a long signal. All seats are comfortable with ample head, shoulder and leg room. It's a keeper. Report Abuse