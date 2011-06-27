Estimated values
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,509
|$18,380
|$21,142
|Clean
|$13,766
|$17,415
|$19,999
|Average
|$12,280
|$15,484
|$17,711
|Rough
|$10,794
|$13,553
|$15,423
Estimated values
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,354
|$16,916
|$19,458
|Clean
|$12,670
|$16,027
|$18,405
|Average
|$11,302
|$14,250
|$16,299
|Rough
|$9,934
|$12,473
|$14,194
Estimated values
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,205
|$19,261
|$22,157
|Clean
|$14,426
|$18,250
|$20,958
|Average
|$12,869
|$16,226
|$18,560
|Rough
|$11,311
|$14,203
|$16,163