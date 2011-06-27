Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|326.8/464.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Torque
|277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|306 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Navigation System
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package
|yes
|F SPORT Package w/18" Summer Tires
|yes
|F SPORT Package w/18" All-Season Tires
|yes
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locks
|yes
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locks, Rear bumper applique
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|194 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Heated/Ventilated Front Seats w/Wood Trim
|yes
|F SPORT Shift Knob
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Key Glove
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|25.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|44.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Windscreen
|yes
|F SPORT Wheel Installation Kit
|yes
|F SPORT Carbon Fiber Engine Cover
|yes
|18" ISP Mode Wheel Upgrade
|yes
|18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgrade w/Summer Tires
|yes
|F-Sport Grille
|yes
|F SPORT 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Tires
|yes
|18" G-Spider Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgrade w/Summer Tires
|yes
|18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|18" G-Spider Wheel Upgrade
|yes
|18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgrade w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|18" G-Spider Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgrade w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|F SPORT Full-Face Forged 19" Alloy Wheels w/Tires
|yes
|18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires
|yes
|Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3872 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|87.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|245/45R V tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
