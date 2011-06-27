Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C Consumer Reviews
Shake, Rattle and Squeek.
Fun car to drive. Good acceleration, and decent handling. Lot of bells and whistles. Good bang for the buck, except constant problems with roof. rattle after rattle. Have taken the car back to the dealer 4 times for roof problems. Going back today again because the roof has stopped rattiling but is now squeeking.
Watch out german imports!
So its funny how this car is so over looked by the likes of BMW and Audi. If you like a hard ride from Germany then this car is not for you! Which ever ISC you choose the ride and handling is pure luxury. The 250c which I test drove has sufficient power for round the town cruising and was fun to drive. I ended up with the 350c which had all the same bells and whistle as far as option packages. The starfire pearl with saddle interior my dealer could only locate for me in a 350c, so I spent more on the car than I wanted too but I am not sorry now... the horse power is next to that of a V8 with far better fuel economy. Every aspect and detail of fit, finish, ride and comfort is unparalleled and I suggest this car as a top choice if you are looking for a convertible. The Optional wind screen for 695 bucks is a waste of time and money, it serves no purpose and flaps in the wind. Yes, the trunk space is very small when the top is down, but if you want a drop top then you accept that in advance. I have no issues with my iphone and the wireless blue tooth. Lexus has done a commendable job with the ISC, and Yes, it turns heads and it is fun to drive top up or down. You will not be sorry for making this your first choice!
Do not buy if Iphone user
I am a four time Lexus owner. Just picked up a new IS350C. My Iphone Voice Dial feature no longer works. Iphone Voice dial worked fine on 2007 RX350. Dealer and Lexus Bluetooth engineer verified bug. Told me no fix was promised or in the pipeline for the future. Do not buy this car if you are an iphone user.
Perfect fun car...
I have put more than 20k miles on this car since buying it used as a 4th car two years ago. It is bullet-proof, and incredibly fun to drive. I drove 6,000 miles over three weeks with three sons, couped up in this thing last summer. Added a hitch receiver and a basket for cargo.
