Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C Consumer Reviews

lexkev33 , 07/31/2011

So its funny how this car is so over looked by the likes of BMW and Audi. If you like a hard ride from Germany then this car is not for you! Which ever ISC you choose the ride and handling is pure luxury. The 250c which I test drove has sufficient power for round the town cruising and was fun to drive. I ended up with the 350c which had all the same bells and whistle as far as option packages. The starfire pearl with saddle interior my dealer could only locate for me in a 350c, so I spent more on the car than I wanted too but I am not sorry now... the horse power is next to that of a V8 with far better fuel economy. Every aspect and detail of fit, finish, ride and comfort is unparalleled and I suggest this car as a top choice if you are looking for a convertible. The Optional wind screen for 695 bucks is a waste of time and money, it serves no purpose and flaps in the wind. Yes, the trunk space is very small when the top is down, but if you want a drop top then you accept that in advance. I have no issues with my iphone and the wireless blue tooth. Lexus has done a commendable job with the ISC, and Yes, it turns heads and it is fun to drive top up or down. You will not be sorry for making this your first choice!