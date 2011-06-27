Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great SUV,But...
For an SUV it's very good with plenty of space unless you have a family or carrying more than 5 people, then some issues arise. The third row isn't exactly spacious and kids will fight for the mid row to avoid the third. Gas mileage is self explinatory since it runs on a V8. Power is plenty when you need it on highways and even after years, the GX is still fairly quiet even with a V8. All in all, it is a great SUV, just be prepared for gas trips and the questionable third row.
Unsurpassed Quaility and Off Road Capabilities
I traded up from a FJ Cruiser to this. In short, it's an amazingly comfortable SUV that excels at off road performance. Based on the Land Cruiser Prado sold pretty much everywhere else in the world except the US (think sand dunes and the bush), this truck is NOT a pimped out 4Runner. The full time 4WD, V8, rear air suspension, build quality, comfort and reliability combined make this rig unsurpassed for those who venture beyond the mall. These trucks are often referred to as out of date dinosaurs, and are compared to their unibody competitors who may outperform in terms of drivability and road manners; but this truck is built for towing, adverse driving conditions, and off-road capabilities while maintaining superior daily driver comfort for the whole family. If that’s not what you need, then look elsewhere. If it is, then look no further, spend a little extra up front, and drive it for another 200k miles. The KDSS version will decrease road body roll and improve off-road capabilities, as well, but they are hard to find. Not so great features include: limited 3rd row seating space and comfort, high (but rare) repair costs, fuel efficiency, styling (face it, it's ugly front most angles), and rear door.
- Performance
Best of all luxury SUV
Of all the vehicles I have owned, this must be the best one suited for the whole family. Used to drive an Infiniti Q45 that was an excellent vehicle but not enough room, my wife drives a Honda Pilot, which I dread to drive because of intolerable road noise. The GX470 is the end result of my hours of research and test drives. It is like driving in the quiet comfort and luxury of my previous Q45, with the roominess of the Honda Pilot.
Versatile, Comfortable, Impressive
I picked up my GX in 3/08. I wanted to wait awhile before posting a review to allow for some perspective. The craftsmanship and build quality is fantastic. Power train the smoothest I've experienced (previous BMW owner). The car has been 100% trouble free so far (14K miles). No squeaks or rattles to speak of. Superb driving position and seats. Having just moved into a new house with a new baby, this car has been very useful for carrying boxes, etc. Rock solid in snow as well. Wish gas mileage was better though; I've been averaging 17.5 mpg on premium. I would recommend this car as long as you don't mind the mileage.
It really is this good
After driving a Durango for many years, we wanted something a little nicer but still powerful enough to keep up our active outdoor lifestyle. We were looking at the Sequioa, but decided that for a little more the GX had all that we wanted and more. This is a great deal. The vehicle performed on a recent road trip under conditions ranging from 110 degrees to below 32 without any issues. It handled on ice, snow, mud, dirt, rock and pavement better than expected. Performance is unbelieveable when you accelerate. It tows like a truck and the engine doesn't even balk. Sometimes it is easy to forget that you aren't driving a luxury sedan. The only close competition is the Mercedes GL class.
