Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews
Best old school SUV
I have this car for the past 4 months and I love it every time I step in. Now, this car is old school and it lacks some of the latest gadgetry but other than that this car is best the SUV ever. For starters, I like the driving position a lot. It gives you the nice commanding view of the road for which old school SUVs are famous for. The overall visibility from the driver seat is amongst the best. I took the test drive of 2018 Q7 and MDX and I can tell you the driving position and visibility of GX460 is superior to both. Second I like the silky smooth engine and the transmission which in my opinion is the best in the industry. Third I like the ergonomics of this car a lot. Once you take the driving position, every button on the dashboard and steering is very ergonomically located. This is where I feel inspite of lack of technology when compared to the latest cars like Q7, GX460 is still very easy to drive. And the last, the turning radius of this big SUV is surprisingly very small. Its just so easy to maneuver this car because of such a small turning radius (smaller than both MDX n Q7) that you dont find any need of any park assist features that the Germans carry. Also, the 4X4 of this vehicle is legendary, along with the Lexus reliability, this car is perfect Zombie proof vehicle with can go anywhere capability. Now everything is not good, there are some shortcomings like this car is like a tank, its torquey but its slow. Second, it has a bad average fuel mileage and third in 2018 this car lacks modern driver assistance technologies.
* LUXURIOUS BEAST
* THIS SUV does "almost" everything well. Smooth and quiet ride, great acceleration and passing capability, looks and comfort make for a great vehicle. The one glaring flaw that I hesitate to bring light to is the cargo space when using the third row seating. You literally cannot put ANYTHING behind the third row seats. Okay, maybe a newspaper but that's even pushing it.
2018 Old school vibe
Excellent vehicle and good right eight. However, seats are not comfortable for everyone. Make sure you test them before you sign the dotted line. Other than that craftsmanship is excellent and the value on these things are superb. Love my GX!!
The GX is Top Notch
The Lexus GX is a great all around luxury vehicle that can do anything you ask it to and then some. It is also a vehicle that can hold up and handle very well in the worst conditions. This is the perfect vehicle for anyone or family who lives outside the city limits and requires the best all around quality and reliability. The GX is a top choice for the demanding vehicle owner.
Great Ride
Was looking for a truck platform that rides smooth. This 460 is that. I had a 2016 MDX and hated it.
