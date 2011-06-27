Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Right Mix of Luxury, Performance, and Reliability Jun Lang , 04/04/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful As a previous owner of BMW, I think Lexus GS 350 AWD has the right balance of luxury, performance, and reliability. Its cabin is quiet and made of high quality materials. Its ride is plush and comfortable. Its performance, although not quite as good as BMW, but is pretty close. On top of that, you get the excellent reliability of Lexus, which is far better than its German competitor. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superb car dogsoldier , 07/05/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with my new Lexus. I am a previous Cadillac owner. I was very satisfied with the two Cadillac STSs I drove, but after the STS was discontinued that model and I found the CTS small in comparison, I opted for the Lexus. Another advantage is the Lexus dealer, compared to the nearby Cadillac dealer. A more accurate depiction of the Cadillac dealer is a mid-service level Chevrolet dealer who also happens to sell Cadillacs. The Chevy dealer team has a difficult time delivering a service experience consistent with a luxury vehicle purchase. 1/6/'18 update - I've now driven the car 31 of the 36 months of the lease. It may be the most trouble-free car I've had. The quality, fit and finish and reliability have been excellent. There are three minor points about the car I don't like, and their minor nature points to the quality of the car: 1) the three "stops" on the door hinges are at distances that often make it difficult to exit the car or easily reach the door to close it when seated in the car, 2) the turn signal lock does not operate conveniently and efficiently, and 3) the heights on the door armrest and the center console arm rest are not at the same height (the door armrest is too low) so on long trips the places where my elbows rest can be uncomfortable . . . clearly a first-world person's problem. I would characterize the dealer experience as an 85 on a 100 scale. One of the service writers would get an A, two of the others would get a B. Otherwise the dealer experience has been excellent - but to be fair remember I am comparing to a Chevrolet dealer who sells Cadillacs. Two sources tell me these cars may be discontinued, which would be a shame. I will likely buy it out of the lease because of that, and because I like the styling better than the car they are selling now after the 2016 update. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2015 GS 350 AWD Fsport Peter P , 07/16/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This car is the perfect mix of comfort, reliability and quality of Lexus/Toyota combined with an ability to get up and growl. The engine/transmission combo are perfectly suited for many styles of driving. The car is perfect at interstate speeds when traffic is moving quickly and lane changes come frequently. There is no turbo lag or ridiculous gear count to get in the way of the task at hand. The Fsport is sporty, the ride is a bit stiff on certain roads but what remedied this to nearly perfect was a tire change to Pirelli Cinturato P7 all season plus (factory Bridgestone Turanza EL400s were extremely stiff). The Mark Levinson sound system was a must for me and has sweetened and matured to one of my favorite car stereos (including several aftermarket). The seats are dreamy, the cabin is quiet but not has hush as an LS. This is my first time with the brand and having sampled mostly German cars and one other Japanese, I feel the initial build quality is up there with the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A proper sports sedan Nick , 01/04/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful If you think Lexus couldn't make a proper, fun to drive sports sedan, the latest gen GS350 F-Sport is the one that finally gets it right. Quick, precise steering, grippy roadholding, and an engine that loves to rev and hold gear, is where the story begins. With the F-sport package's 18-way seats to hold you in place, accompanied with bigger brakes, adjustable dampers, and aggressive throttle mapping, "sport +" makes this car feel smaller than it is when you're hustling along. Basically what BMW used to be in its hey-day, Lexus has targeted with this car. It's back seat is a good size, though not as large as say, the current E-class Benz. The mouse based entertainment system takes some getting used to, but works fine otherwise, and voice-command is vastly improved from earlier iterations. The icing on the cake was the price of the '15's. The '16's were trickling in with some minor styling tweaks, but the '15s were thus getting hefty discounts across the board. It made selecting this car a no-brainer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse