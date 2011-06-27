Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel Consumer Reviews
RARE MULTI-SUV COMPARISON
We have owned several premium SUVs within the last 20 years, mostly of German origin. In the past 24 months, we had the unusual situation of simultaneously owning 2-2017 RR HSEs ( a diesel and a V6 gas), a 2017 Escalade ESV (lwb), and a 4 year old MB diesel suv. The RRs were purchased to replace the Escalade and the MB. We had grown tired of MB vehicles, because of frequent warranty issues, maintenance schedules and dated styling. The Escalade was bought to pull a large boat and to be used for long trips. Even though it became one of our unexpected favorites. it's overall size turned out to be a negative for everyday use. Now addressing our RR diesel ownership..... we love the car.....the power of the high torque diesel engine, 22 mpg. in town, its rather compact exterior size and very lux/ comfortable interior has won us over. The gas RR is basically the same car, but the gas engine is no match for the diesel. The noise levels are basically the same, but the gas engine has never achieved its EPA ratings of 17/23. Those who have a hesitation of owning a car with a modern diesel engine, have probably never driven or owned one. Neither RR has had any warranty problems as of yet and the suggested maintenance schedules are better than most competitors. I've seen some criticism of the "build quality" not being competitive.....but in my opinion the build quality meets or exceeds all of its competitors. One suggestion....if you are ordering or buying an existing car, make sure it has the "surround view camera system".
The King of SUVS - Diesel Power!!
Well let me start off by saying - I love the RR HSE TD6. Its a great vehicle, like the driving position very much. The interior is sheer class and the ambience in the cabin is first rate. Fuel economy is great given its size and its competition. The Merridien sound system is a must, as is the black pack. I also got the 707 wheels in 22"s and they make the car! JLR have some great new colors - I chose Carpathien Grey and did not look back. Great car! My only wish is that the diesel had a little more HP. 350 would have been ideal.
Wonderful Vehicle
Exceed expectations after driving for a year. People admire its look, comfort and features.
