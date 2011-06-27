Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Best SUV
It's a great SUV. Perfect size. Handles great and a pure joy to drive . I have owned many SUV in the last 20 years and the Range Rover is far the best ! I just bought a brand new 2018 a few months ago ( keeping the 2012) and I still think the Range Rover is the best on the road! They ride like a dream, quite on the road and many new features. Won’t own anything else❤️
In the shop within a month of purchase!!
Do not buy this car!! The reliability issues are huge. Within a month of my purchase the coolant light was on - then the Heating/AC wouldn't work - and finally it needed a major mechanical repair that required me to have it in the shop for over a week!! I previously had a Lexus for 5 years that never needed more than an oil change. Do yourself a favor and don't be seduced by the Prestige - its not worth the headache.
Reliability issues persist and horrible gas mileage
Purchased a 2012 RR HSE the last week of December - was in the shop within a month for a major repair that took a week - still having problems with the car - also, gas mileage is horrible (~13 mpg)
