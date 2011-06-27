Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Finally broke down and bought an RR- SC. Great power, confort and ride. Nice features tho the nav system could be more intuitive but love the 3d look. My 5 year old nephew said it best "this car is freakin awesome!"

Arlan Chenault , 07/19/2018 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 2009 RRS has been a thrill to own over these last 10 years. Just bought a 2018. There a things about the 2009 that I prefer over the new technology and materials. The 09 RRS will always be a great SUV! We still drive it every day!