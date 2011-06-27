  1. Home
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,424$32,781$36,340
Clean$28,651$31,911$35,348
Average$27,104$30,171$33,362
Rough$25,557$28,430$31,377
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,360$37,166$41,201
Clean$32,483$36,179$40,075
Average$30,729$34,206$37,825
Rough$28,975$32,233$35,574
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,751$29,802$33,038
Clean$26,048$29,010$32,135
Average$24,641$27,428$30,331
Rough$23,235$25,846$28,526
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,329$28,219$31,283
Clean$24,663$27,470$30,428
Average$23,332$25,971$28,719
Rough$22,000$24,473$27,011
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,588$27,392$30,367
Clean$23,942$26,665$29,537
Average$22,649$25,211$27,879
Rough$21,356$23,756$26,220
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,507$39,558$43,853
Clean$34,574$38,508$42,655
Average$32,707$36,407$40,260
Rough$30,841$34,307$37,864
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,425$26,097$28,931
Clean$22,809$25,404$28,141
Average$21,578$24,019$26,561
Rough$20,346$22,633$24,980
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,789$34,301$38,025
Clean$29,980$33,390$36,987
Average$28,361$31,569$34,909
Rough$26,742$29,748$32,832
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,404 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ranges from $20,346 to $28,931, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.