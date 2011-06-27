Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,424
|$32,781
|$36,340
|Clean
|$28,651
|$31,911
|$35,348
|Average
|$27,104
|$30,171
|$33,362
|Rough
|$25,557
|$28,430
|$31,377
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,360
|$37,166
|$41,201
|Clean
|$32,483
|$36,179
|$40,075
|Average
|$30,729
|$34,206
|$37,825
|Rough
|$28,975
|$32,233
|$35,574
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,751
|$29,802
|$33,038
|Clean
|$26,048
|$29,010
|$32,135
|Average
|$24,641
|$27,428
|$30,331
|Rough
|$23,235
|$25,846
|$28,526
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,329
|$28,219
|$31,283
|Clean
|$24,663
|$27,470
|$30,428
|Average
|$23,332
|$25,971
|$28,719
|Rough
|$22,000
|$24,473
|$27,011
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,588
|$27,392
|$30,367
|Clean
|$23,942
|$26,665
|$29,537
|Average
|$22,649
|$25,211
|$27,879
|Rough
|$21,356
|$23,756
|$26,220
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,507
|$39,558
|$43,853
|Clean
|$34,574
|$38,508
|$42,655
|Average
|$32,707
|$36,407
|$40,260
|Rough
|$30,841
|$34,307
|$37,864
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,425
|$26,097
|$28,931
|Clean
|$22,809
|$25,404
|$28,141
|Average
|$21,578
|$24,019
|$26,561
|Rough
|$20,346
|$22,633
|$24,980
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,789
|$34,301
|$38,025
|Clean
|$29,980
|$33,390
|$36,987
|Average
|$28,361
|$31,569
|$34,909
|Rough
|$26,742
|$29,748
|$32,832