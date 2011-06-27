Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,244
|$1,620
|Clean
|$482
|$1,098
|$1,431
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$219
|$514
|$672
Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,310
|$1,620
|Clean
|$653
|$1,156
|$1,431
|Average
|$475
|$849
|$1,051
|Rough
|$297
|$542
|$672
Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,270
|$1,620
|Clean
|$550
|$1,121
|$1,431
|Average
|$400
|$823
|$1,051
|Rough
|$251
|$525
|$672
Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 2.8 Avant 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$713
|$1,301
|$1,620
|Clean
|$627
|$1,148
|$1,431
|Average
|$456
|$843
|$1,051
|Rough
|$286
|$538
|$672
Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$769
|$1,320
|$1,620
|Clean
|$677
|$1,165
|$1,431
|Average
|$492
|$855
|$1,051
|Rough
|$308
|$545
|$672
Estimated values
1998 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$613
|$1,266
|$1,620
|Clean
|$539
|$1,117
|$1,431
|Average
|$393
|$820
|$1,051
|Rough
|$246
|$523
|$672