Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,510
|$18,382
|$21,186
|Clean
|$14,816
|$17,546
|$20,198
|Average
|$13,429
|$15,873
|$18,222
|Rough
|$12,041
|$14,200
|$16,245
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,262
|$17,183
|$20,034
|Clean
|$13,624
|$16,401
|$19,100
|Average
|$12,348
|$14,838
|$17,231
|Rough
|$11,072
|$13,274
|$15,362
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,761
|$20,934
|$24,036
|Clean
|$16,966
|$19,982
|$22,914
|Average
|$15,378
|$18,077
|$20,672
|Rough
|$13,789
|$16,172
|$18,430
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,924
|$22,320
|$25,636
|Clean
|$18,077
|$21,304
|$24,441
|Average
|$16,385
|$19,273
|$22,049
|Rough
|$14,692
|$17,242
|$19,658
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,427
|$18,327
|$21,158
|Clean
|$14,737
|$17,493
|$20,172
|Average
|$13,357
|$15,826
|$18,198
|Rough
|$11,977
|$14,158
|$16,224
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,288
|$17,213
|$20,069
|Clean
|$13,648
|$16,430
|$19,133
|Average
|$12,370
|$14,864
|$17,261
|Rough
|$11,092
|$13,298
|$15,389
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,033
|$20,521
|$23,926
|Clean
|$16,271
|$19,588
|$22,810
|Average
|$14,747
|$17,720
|$20,578
|Rough
|$13,224
|$15,853
|$18,346
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,655
|$24,168
|$27,602
|Clean
|$19,731
|$23,068
|$26,315
|Average
|$17,883
|$20,869
|$23,740
|Rough
|$16,035
|$18,670
|$21,165
Estimated values
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,963
|$21,037
|$24,041
|Clean
|$17,159
|$20,080
|$22,920
|Average
|$15,552
|$18,166
|$20,677
|Rough
|$13,946
|$16,251
|$18,435