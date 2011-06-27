Estimated values
2008 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,768
|$12,541
|$14,070
|Clean
|$8,841
|$11,356
|$12,735
|Average
|$6,987
|$8,987
|$10,064
|Rough
|$5,133
|$6,617
|$7,394
Estimated values
2008 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,813
|$6,672
|$7,693
|Clean
|$4,356
|$6,042
|$6,963
|Average
|$3,443
|$4,781
|$5,503
|Rough
|$2,529
|$3,521
|$4,042
Estimated values
2008 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,656
|$6,125
|$6,934
|Clean
|$4,215
|$5,547
|$6,276
|Average
|$3,331
|$4,389
|$4,960
|Rough
|$2,447
|$3,232
|$3,644