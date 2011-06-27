  1. Home
2003 Audi A4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$2,193$2,635
Clean$1,234$1,939$2,328
Average$908$1,432$1,715
Rough$582$925$1,101
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$2,782$3,269
Clean$1,687$2,460$2,889
Average$1,241$1,817$2,127
Rough$796$1,173$1,366
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,787$2,755$3,292
Clean$1,579$2,436$2,909
Average$1,162$1,799$2,142
Rough$745$1,162$1,376
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,073$2,467
Clean$1,207$1,834$2,179
Average$889$1,354$1,605
Rough$570$874$1,031
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,794$3,336
Clean$1,608$2,471$2,947
Average$1,184$1,824$2,170
Rough$759$1,178$1,394
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$3,039$3,743
Clean$1,561$2,687$3,307
Average$1,148$1,984$2,436
Rough$736$1,281$1,564
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,769$2,678$3,184
Clean$1,563$2,369$2,814
Average$1,150$1,749$2,072
Rough$737$1,129$1,330
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,823$2,977$3,616
Clean$1,611$2,633$3,195
Average$1,185$1,944$2,353
Rough$760$1,255$1,511
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,518$4,052$4,903
Clean$2,224$3,584$4,332
Average$1,637$2,646$3,190
Rough$1,049$1,709$2,048
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,348$1,851$2,135
Clean$1,191$1,637$1,886
Average$876$1,209$1,389
Rough$562$781$892
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,000$1,397$1,619
Clean$883$1,235$1,431
Average$650$912$1,054
Rough$416$589$676
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,143$2,461
Clean$1,395$1,895$2,175
Average$1,026$1,399$1,601
Rough$658$904$1,028
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,138$3,329$3,991
Clean$1,889$2,944$3,527
Average$1,390$2,174$2,597
Rough$891$1,404$1,668
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,834 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,834 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,834 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Audi A4 ranges from $570 to $2,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.