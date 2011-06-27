Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,193
|$2,635
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,939
|$2,328
|Average
|$908
|$1,432
|$1,715
|Rough
|$582
|$925
|$1,101
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,782
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,687
|$2,460
|$2,889
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,817
|$2,127
|Rough
|$796
|$1,173
|$1,366
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,755
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,579
|$2,436
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,799
|$2,142
|Rough
|$745
|$1,162
|$1,376
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,073
|$2,467
|Clean
|$1,207
|$1,834
|$2,179
|Average
|$889
|$1,354
|$1,605
|Rough
|$570
|$874
|$1,031
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,794
|$3,336
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,471
|$2,947
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,824
|$2,170
|Rough
|$759
|$1,178
|$1,394
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$3,039
|$3,743
|Clean
|$1,561
|$2,687
|$3,307
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,984
|$2,436
|Rough
|$736
|$1,281
|$1,564
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$2,678
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,563
|$2,369
|$2,814
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,749
|$2,072
|Rough
|$737
|$1,129
|$1,330
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$2,977
|$3,616
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,633
|$3,195
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,944
|$2,353
|Rough
|$760
|$1,255
|$1,511
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$4,052
|$4,903
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,584
|$4,332
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,646
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,709
|$2,048
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,851
|$2,135
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,637
|$1,886
|Average
|$876
|$1,209
|$1,389
|Rough
|$562
|$781
|$892
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,397
|$1,619
|Clean
|$883
|$1,235
|$1,431
|Average
|$650
|$912
|$1,054
|Rough
|$416
|$589
|$676
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,143
|$2,461
|Clean
|$1,395
|$1,895
|$2,175
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,399
|$1,601
|Rough
|$658
|$904
|$1,028
Estimated values
2003 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,138
|$3,329
|$3,991
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,944
|$3,527
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,174
|$2,597
|Rough
|$891
|$1,404
|$1,668