Estimated values
2012 Audi A8 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,285
|$17,332
|$19,659
|Clean
|$13,263
|$16,095
|$18,250
|Average
|$11,219
|$13,620
|$15,432
|Rough
|$9,176
|$11,145
|$12,614
Estimated values
2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,137
|$18,600
|$21,244
|Clean
|$14,054
|$17,272
|$19,721
|Average
|$11,889
|$14,616
|$16,676
|Rough
|$9,723
|$11,961
|$13,630
Estimated values
2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,146
|$35,903
|$40,304
|Clean
|$27,990
|$33,340
|$37,415
|Average
|$23,677
|$28,214
|$31,638
|Rough
|$19,364
|$23,087
|$25,860