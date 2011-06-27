Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,326
|$1,622
|Clean
|$691
|$1,170
|$1,433
|Average
|$504
|$860
|$1,053
|Rough
|$316
|$550
|$674
Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$1,645
|$1,980
|Clean
|$908
|$1,452
|$1,749
|Average
|$662
|$1,067
|$1,286
|Rough
|$416
|$682
|$822
Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$802
|$1,333
|$1,622
|Clean
|$707
|$1,176
|$1,433
|Average
|$515
|$864
|$1,053
|Rough
|$324
|$552
|$674
Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,244
|$1,622
|Clean
|$482
|$1,099
|$1,433
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,053
|Rough
|$220
|$516
|$674
Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$1,415
|$1,661
|Clean
|$851
|$1,249
|$1,467
|Average
|$620
|$918
|$1,078
|Rough
|$390
|$587
|$690
Estimated values
1999 Audi A4 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,437
|$1,683
|Clean
|$870
|$1,268
|$1,486
|Average
|$634
|$932
|$1,093
|Rough
|$398
|$596
|$699