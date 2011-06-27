Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,192
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,305
|$1,951
|$2,305
|Average
|$977
|$1,470
|$1,735
|Rough
|$649
|$988
|$1,165
Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,795
|$2,068
|Clean
|$1,157
|$1,598
|$1,840
|Average
|$866
|$1,203
|$1,385
|Rough
|$575
|$809
|$930
Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$2,402
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,138
|$2,466
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,610
|$1,856
|Rough
|$766
|$1,082
|$1,247
Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,366
|$1,570
|Clean
|$889
|$1,216
|$1,397
|Average
|$665
|$916
|$1,052
|Rough
|$442
|$616
|$706
Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,377
|$2,761
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,116
|$2,457
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,593
|$1,850
|Rough
|$741
|$1,071
|$1,242
Estimated values
2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,390
|$1,570
|Clean
|$949
|$1,237
|$1,397
|Average
|$711
|$932
|$1,052
|Rough
|$472
|$626
|$706