Estimated values
2007 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,931
|$5,264
|$5,999
|Clean
|$3,543
|$4,748
|$5,409
|Average
|$2,766
|$3,715
|$4,227
|Rough
|$1,990
|$2,683
|$3,046
Estimated values
2007 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,499
|$10,209
|$11,163
|Clean
|$7,660
|$9,208
|$10,064
|Average
|$5,981
|$7,205
|$7,866
|Rough
|$4,303
|$5,203
|$5,667
Estimated values
2007 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,823
|$4,886
|$5,473
|Clean
|$3,446
|$4,407
|$4,934
|Average
|$2,691
|$3,448
|$3,856
|Rough
|$1,936
|$2,490
|$2,778