Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews
Ridiculously Awesome!!!
mjeagent, 09/10/2012
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I've had many, many, many cars. From R8's to M3's to 911's to XKR's. I couldn't imagine what i was in for when I test drove this car. There was no chance I couldn't buy it. The looks. What more can I say. It is a piece of art that you get to drive. The looks you get are priceless. It is definitely an attention getter - which isn't great sometimes. With Audi designing the interior of the car it is finally up to 2012 technological standards. Great audio system. Great shift and accelerator response. Fun to drive. Permanent smile for the rest of the day if you get a drive in with the top down.
