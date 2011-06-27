  1. Home
Used 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$98,306 - $142,944
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo

lambojoe21, 04/25/2010
0 of 29 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased this vehicle and am extremely satified with the performance and beauty of this car

