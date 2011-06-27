Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews
Italian bull
Nera 78, 05/08/2008
I bought the Nera Gallardo. Changed exhaust but now its too loud for any phone conversation inside! Goes over 150mph effortlessly. Brakes are amazing at high speeds but too hard at low speed. Ride is not harsh even for long drives. Not an everyday drive as one gets tired of all the attention and everyone from sports motorcycles to trucks want to race it. Gets around 12- 14 mpg (who cares). Corvette may be cheaper and numbers may be superior but how many of those do you see in a day?

