Used 2017 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,879*
Total Cash Price
$16,853
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,161*
Total Cash Price
$22,637
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,450*
Total Cash Price
$23,297
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,483*
Total Cash Price
$22,802
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,523*
Total Cash Price
$17,184
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,234*
Total Cash Price
$16,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$3,763
|Maintenance
|$651
|$1,726
|$1,131
|$1,114
|$2,201
|$6,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,092
|Financing
|$907
|$728
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,635
|Depreciation
|$4,071
|$1,732
|$1,524
|$1,352
|$1,212
|$9,890
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,560
|$6,908
|$5,678
|$5,422
|$6,310
|$32,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,054
|Maintenance
|$874
|$2,318
|$1,519
|$1,496
|$2,956
|$9,164
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,218
|$978
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,539
|Depreciation
|$5,468
|$2,326
|$2,047
|$1,815
|$1,628
|$13,284
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,497
|$9,279
|$7,627
|$7,283
|$8,475
|$44,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$900
|$2,386
|$1,564
|$1,540
|$3,043
|$9,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,253
|$1,007
|$746
|$467
|$169
|$3,642
|Depreciation
|$5,627
|$2,394
|$2,107
|$1,868
|$1,675
|$13,671
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,833
|$9,550
|$7,849
|$7,496
|$8,722
|$45,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$880
|$2,335
|$1,530
|$1,507
|$2,978
|$9,231
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,227
|$985
|$730
|$457
|$166
|$3,565
|Depreciation
|$5,508
|$2,343
|$2,062
|$1,828
|$1,639
|$13,380
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,581
|$9,347
|$7,682
|$7,336
|$8,537
|$44,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,837
|Maintenance
|$664
|$1,760
|$1,153
|$1,136
|$2,244
|$6,957
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,114
|Financing
|$925
|$743
|$550
|$344
|$125
|$2,686
|Depreciation
|$4,151
|$1,766
|$1,554
|$1,378
|$1,236
|$10,084
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,728
|$7,044
|$5,790
|$5,529
|$6,433
|$33,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$716
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$3,689
|Maintenance
|$638
|$1,692
|$1,109
|$1,092
|$2,158
|$6,689
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,071
|Financing
|$889
|$714
|$529
|$331
|$120
|$2,583
|Depreciation
|$3,991
|$1,698
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,188
|$9,696
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,392
|$6,773
|$5,567
|$5,316
|$6,186
|$32,234
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
