Used 2000 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Great SUV for the money williwasfirst , 09/04/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had a 2000 Kia Sportage base automatic 4x4 (there is no option for that exact car on Edmunds form here so I picked the closest. I drove this car from about 15,000 miles to 100,000, cross country and back. There are nicer SUVs out there obviously but this one was reliable and inexpensive. It's also kind of fun to drive. The 4x4 is great in snow. Also if you live in the city and park on the street you will love it. At 156 inches long, it's very easy to parallel park. I was always amazed at the spots I could fit in. Easier than a Honda Civic.

Over 200k! nobother , 08/19/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased mine used 6 years ago to get me through the snowy mountains of Virginia, and it has never let me down. I drive it about 3500 miles per month and so far these are the only repairs: brakes, tires, 02 sensor (at 150k miles), batteries (gone through several of these), power window switch. Cloth seats feel cheap, but otherwise the interior is well planned and accessories are convenient. Exterior, for me, is pretty rough--it sort of looks like a beefy go-cart. I would recommend one for a new driver who will have to deal with inclement weather conditions. Easy to maneuver in snow/rain, easy to park, and there is plenty of glass all the way around so drivers can see surroundings

Love This Car Grandpappybear , 04/02/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful All used cars have their bugs, so far mine have been small problems, dealer service is expensive, but I still love this car. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in! I'm a big guy, 300 lbs, so that's great for 6'1". I have a few little noises going on, haven't quite figured out what they are, but so far they have caused no problems. I bought it used also.

not satisfied with the 4x4 performance! fitz , 01/11/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought it as an extra vehicle for short trips (also have a suburban we love). It is fun to drive. Easy to park. Mine is an automatic. If you really get on the throttle the motor is sufficient but definitely not high performance. I have Michelin Harmony tires. It does a bit better than a 2wd on snow and ice. Forget it off road. Its definitely not a true 4x4. Maybe mine has a mechanical problem??? The ds front and rear slip. The other side seldom spins. If I can't get this resolved I'm going to try a Toyota truck. I need something that will go in all road, terrain and weather conditions.