Used 2000 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
Great SUV for the money
I had a 2000 Kia Sportage base automatic 4x4 (there is no option for that exact car on Edmunds form here so I picked the closest. I drove this car from about 15,000 miles to 100,000, cross country and back. There are nicer SUVs out there obviously but this one was reliable and inexpensive. It's also kind of fun to drive. The 4x4 is great in snow. Also if you live in the city and park on the street you will love it. At 156 inches long, it's very easy to parallel park. I was always amazed at the spots I could fit in. Easier than a Honda Civic.
Over 200k!
I purchased mine used 6 years ago to get me through the snowy mountains of Virginia, and it has never let me down. I drive it about 3500 miles per month and so far these are the only repairs: brakes, tires, 02 sensor (at 150k miles), batteries (gone through several of these), power window switch. Cloth seats feel cheap, but otherwise the interior is well planned and accessories are convenient. Exterior, for me, is pretty rough--it sort of looks like a beefy go-cart. I would recommend one for a new driver who will have to deal with inclement weather conditions. Easy to maneuver in snow/rain, easy to park, and there is plenty of glass all the way around so drivers can see surroundings
Love This Car
All used cars have their bugs, so far mine have been small problems, dealer service is expensive, but I still love this car. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in! I'm a big guy, 300 lbs, so that's great for 6'1". I have a few little noises going on, haven't quite figured out what they are, but so far they have caused no problems. I bought it used also.
not satisfied with the 4x4 performance!
We bought it as an extra vehicle for short trips (also have a suburban we love). It is fun to drive. Easy to park. Mine is an automatic. If you really get on the throttle the motor is sufficient but definitely not high performance. I have Michelin Harmony tires. It does a bit better than a 2wd on snow and ice. Forget it off road. Its definitely not a true 4x4. Maybe mine has a mechanical problem??? The ds front and rear slip. The other side seldom spins. If I can't get this resolved I'm going to try a Toyota truck. I need something that will go in all road, terrain and weather conditions.
KIA OWNER
I LOVE KIA AUTOMOBILES I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMENED THEM AND WOULD BUY ANOTHER ONE MY SELF
Sponsored cars related to the Sportage
Related Used 2000 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2019 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020