Used 2005 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Spectra
5(71%)4(23%)3(4%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

185,000 Miles!! ***UPDATED*** 210,000 miles!!

Chad Stevens, 03/03/2015
Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I am the 2nd owner of this car. Bought it in 2013 with 160,000 miles for 3k. The car's exterior was in reasonable condition, minor wear and tears,dents and dings. Mechanically she was sound. After a few thousand miles, the radio went, Clutch went, brake caliper froze up, replaced the timing belt. However, at 160,000 miles those items are expected to be replaced. Since then, everything has been great, except the transmission synchronizers are starting to fail. I still use this car as my daily driver, and commute my daily 48 miles. To date i have 186,458 miles on it. Not bad for KIA. I may just buy another when this one finally decides to rest. And for sake of argument, i drive very spirited. ***Update*** Up to 210,000 miles. a small section of my exhaust rusted off, replaced it for $100. No other mechanical failures yet!!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
More Pros than Cons

miandyv, 11/20/2011
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Owned for 6 years, 88,298 mls. Purchased for $14,750. Pros: negotiated a very good deal with dealer, inexpensive maintenance, excellent in snow, excellent maneuverability on city streets and highway, spacious interior (my husband is 6 ft 5 in and my son is 6 ft 7 in) both can sit comfortably inside the car (we rode trip alot in the Kia). Now, here are the Cons: poor quality on interior and exterior components - paint peeling and chipping at less than 24,000 mls. Dealership does not want to remedy the problem, glove compartment fell off it's hinges (barely ever opened), Kia logos have unexpectedly fell off, steering wheel tilt handle fell off, hoods props came apart, trunk hooks fell off

Reliable, good handling, low mantainance, fun.

kingwong234, 04/29/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I own one since 2005, after 8+ years, 220,000km it still running great! I'll make it 30kkm+. Changed oxygen sensor last year, new stunt, changed front bearing half year age; brake and rotor.... Never down, just oil change and the timing belt. Cd player fail after 2 yrs, got a new one for free. Cheap but comfort and quiet. Small outside big inside, big leg room. Fun to drive, not the best for gas. Want to find a better car after this one, may be a Camry or KIA again.

Red Runner

poochie0513, 06/09/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

In having my Kia for almost 5 years now, I can truly appreciate it. Gas mileage is wonderful and even without scheduled maintenance from time to time, it's a tough little car. It was announced totaled a few years back and still ran strong w/ no problems or major issues. I love this little car and would purchase another if needed.

2005 Kia Spectra5 5 speed FABULOUS!

Joe's, 11/14/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I drove the new 2005 Kia Spectra5, 5speed, Red with a limited graphics package! Smooth shifting, good on gas, lots of leg room (I'm 6'3"), and a great combination car for city and hwy. travel. I drove the Mazda3, Scion XA LTD, Scion XB, Elantra, and looked at a Civic. My office is 150 miles from my home, so my wife and I needed a good car for my travel and something sporty and fun. Turns heads with the graphics package, alloy wheels, and neat design. We traded our 2000 Dodge Interpid (great car, but our needs changed), I'm switching off this car with our 93' Protege w/150k miles on it to prolong the life of both. We also own a 2004 Kia Sedona Minivan.

Research Similar Vehicles