Used 2005 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews
185,000 Miles!! ***UPDATED*** 210,000 miles!!
I am the 2nd owner of this car. Bought it in 2013 with 160,000 miles for 3k. The car's exterior was in reasonable condition, minor wear and tears,dents and dings. Mechanically she was sound. After a few thousand miles, the radio went, Clutch went, brake caliper froze up, replaced the timing belt. However, at 160,000 miles those items are expected to be replaced. Since then, everything has been great, except the transmission synchronizers are starting to fail. I still use this car as my daily driver, and commute my daily 48 miles. To date i have 186,458 miles on it. Not bad for KIA. I may just buy another when this one finally decides to rest. And for sake of argument, i drive very spirited. ***Update*** Up to 210,000 miles. a small section of my exhaust rusted off, replaced it for $100. No other mechanical failures yet!!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
More Pros than Cons
Owned for 6 years, 88,298 mls. Purchased for $14,750. Pros: negotiated a very good deal with dealer, inexpensive maintenance, excellent in snow, excellent maneuverability on city streets and highway, spacious interior (my husband is 6 ft 5 in and my son is 6 ft 7 in) both can sit comfortably inside the car (we rode trip alot in the Kia). Now, here are the Cons: poor quality on interior and exterior components - paint peeling and chipping at less than 24,000 mls. Dealership does not want to remedy the problem, glove compartment fell off it's hinges (barely ever opened), Kia logos have unexpectedly fell off, steering wheel tilt handle fell off, hoods props came apart, trunk hooks fell off
Reliable, good handling, low mantainance, fun.
I own one since 2005, after 8+ years, 220,000km it still running great! I'll make it 30kkm+. Changed oxygen sensor last year, new stunt, changed front bearing half year age; brake and rotor.... Never down, just oil change and the timing belt. Cd player fail after 2 yrs, got a new one for free. Cheap but comfort and quiet. Small outside big inside, big leg room. Fun to drive, not the best for gas. Want to find a better car after this one, may be a Camry or KIA again.
Red Runner
In having my Kia for almost 5 years now, I can truly appreciate it. Gas mileage is wonderful and even without scheduled maintenance from time to time, it's a tough little car. It was announced totaled a few years back and still ran strong w/ no problems or major issues. I love this little car and would purchase another if needed.
2005 Kia Spectra5 5 speed FABULOUS!
I drove the new 2005 Kia Spectra5, 5speed, Red with a limited graphics package! Smooth shifting, good on gas, lots of leg room (I'm 6'3"), and a great combination car for city and hwy. travel. I drove the Mazda3, Scion XA LTD, Scion XB, Elantra, and looked at a Civic. My office is 150 miles from my home, so my wife and I needed a good car for my travel and something sporty and fun. Turns heads with the graphics package, alloy wheels, and neat design. We traded our 2000 Dodge Interpid (great car, but our needs changed), I'm switching off this car with our 93' Protege w/150k miles on it to prolong the life of both. We also own a 2004 Kia Sedona Minivan.
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2005 Kia Spectra Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner