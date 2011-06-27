Used 2004 Kia Spectra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

NEVER AGAIN! nothappy , 09/24/2009 6 of 9 people found this review helpful I dont know how or where to start. This car has been giving me problems from the start. The engine light goes on and off. The transmission has been replaced 3 times, the computer once, the alternator 1 time; the struts have been replaced twice. OMG! It has been my worse nightmare. I have missed so many days of work because of this. I wanted to sell it, but of course Kia does not hold their value. After I paid over 15,000 for this car, I only get $2,000 after 5 years with only 55,000 miles on it. I swear I would rather walk to work everyday before I buy another Kia. PLEASE do some research before you buy a Kia... They might be affordable, but you will pay so much at the end. Report Abuse

Commute, it's off to work we go wildbill , 01/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Have to drive 60 miles each way. Got a Spectra and it is satisfactory. No extra power, but I keep a steady 2900 rpm going 70 mph on the Garden State Parkway. That is when I am not in Bloomfield and Orange, NJ where the speed drops to 15 mph often. One queer characteristic has popped up once in awhile. The car forgets how to automatically shift. It usually occurs when I pass through the toll booth using EZ-pay. There I don't come to a complete stop, but go from 70 to 15 to 70 mph within a mile. The car comes up to speed, but the rpms go up too, up to 4500 rpm, then I take action. Well, the action is to go to the shoulder and stop the car. Restarting seems to reprogram the car fine.

Good value K , 08/18/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my gsx used and I have had no problems at all with anything. Now has over 90,000 miles and still runs great. The performance is a little slow, but I have been adding some parts to it and they are making a big difference. I would highly recommend this car as a commuter or for performance car that you do not see very often although the part are only available from a few places.

Don't trust their warranty suckered , 07/18/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful They have two maintenance schedules. No one tells you that you are under the severe schedule until you need the warranty. Transmission failed at 38K. Kia won't cover because we didn't have the transmission fluid changed at 30K per the severe schedule. Normal schedule says look at fluid and replace if needed all the way to 105K. No customer support! No dealership support! A private transmission repair shop states that the fluid is fine & that the failure is due to part failure. Kia doesn't rebuild transmissions, they replace the whole thing and keep many in stock just for this reason. I think Kia is trying to avoid a recall. Wish superman would come to our rescue.