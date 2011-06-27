  1. Home
Used 2003 Kia Spectra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Spectra
4.1
27 reviews
Second owner, purchased with 50,000 miles on it

kimllopez, 02/20/2014
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car in 2009 with 50,000 miles on the engine. With the bald tires on the car, it road like a roller coaster ride on the freeway. Purchased new tires and it drove almost 100% better. Replaced the entire radiator about 2 years later. Replaced the ball joint 6 months before that. Replaced the right passenger side head light about 5 times since we purchased the car, at some point it completely stopped working and my husband switched around the light from the brights to the regular headlight to salvage it. Parts are extremely hard to find for this car, we've usually have to purchase online and when we do find the part in store it is usually more expensive than say a honday or acura.

Worst car I've ever owned

lissal, 08/07/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new, and owned it for 5 years. In that time, I replaced the serpentine belt 3 times, the alternator once, the radiator twice (the replacement from the Kia garage had a hole in it, though it was supposedly a new part), and the alternator belt 4 times. The electrical system started acting wonky after three years, and after spending 2 months in the Kia garage, I got it back but the internal lights never worked after that. I cut my losses and gave the car to a friend, who told me that the engine died at 78,000 miles. I would never again buy a Kia.

Good deal.

braedyn, 04/26/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Don't pay attention to the editors. They think everyone can afford a BMW. I have a 2002 Spectra GS, with air, auto and a nice sounding cd player. With incentives, I paid less than $13000 for the car out the door. I've put over 18000 miles on the car and have not had a single problem. The car is comfortable to drive, handles quite well, and looks very nice inside and out. If you don't have alot of money to spend, but need a new car, I highly recommend looking into a Kia.

Good and cheap to fix if you Know

Antonio Colon, 11/15/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have it since new and i am a drummer and have to travel a lot in PR the only problem that i had with it was the window that broke the power window cable and a small damage on the material of the seats that is weak.but for the rest is ok.

Dont buy this car

Harald Wheeler, 07/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a cheap car. And I found it. My friends said pay just a little more and buy the Hyundai Elantra. I wish I would have listened. This car has been in the shop twice a month for check engine lights, stalling when hot, broken window regulator and shuddering when braking. The resale is not too far off from being a write off. I am going to bite the bullet and get rid of it first chance.

