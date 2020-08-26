Used 2003 Kia Spectra for Sale Near Me
- used
2003 Kia Spectra153,559 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today is a 2003 Kia Spectra FWD with the 1.8L 4cyl engine and manual 5spd transmission great gas saver !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Kia Spectra with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFB121735284716
Stock: 24548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,698 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! GSX trim. CD Player, Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. VEHICLE REVIEWS: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Kia Spectra GSX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFB161835107618
Stock: 7504D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 200,000 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
Rocket Chevrolet - Shelby / Ohio
Buy with confidence - local trade in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Spectra GSX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFB161025065461
Stock: 3094P2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,763 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Spectra LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFB121025134624
Stock: P13611B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,550
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW PRICE! Grab a steal on this 2002 Kia Spectra LS while we have it. Comfortable yet easy to maneuver, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its durable Gas I4 1.8L/109 engine have lots of charm for an inexpensive price. It comes equipped with these options: Tilt steering column, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Fog lamps, Body-color door handles, Front wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Body-color bumpers, Tinted glass, Front/rear stabilizer bar. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Spectra LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFB121425112366
Stock: W3655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 60,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,288
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
This 2005 Kia Spectra EX in Blue features. 1 Owner, No Accidents, Automatic Transmission. 24/34 City/Highway MPGMazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Kia Spectra EX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121455142625
Stock: 20M752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 118,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,998
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
Dicks Mackenzie Ford offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Portland area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2005 Kia Spectra is one of those used cars Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR shoppers look for. It features a Silver exterior. With 118,210 miles this 2005 Spectra with a 2.0l engine is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.Your Silver 2005 Kia Spectra near Beaverton is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.*Our Car Dealership in Hillsboro:* Call Dicks Mackenzie Ford today at *(844) 424-8102 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2005 Kia Spectra ! Dicks Mackenzie Ford serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 4151 S. Tualatin Valley Hwy Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used car dealership only sells used cars Beaverton, OR buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Kia Spectra comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.0l engine, an transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Front Wheel Drive, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Dicks Mackenzie Ford is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Oregon used car shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Mackenzie Ford in Hillsboro for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release. This 2005 Kia Spectra comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Ford Motor Credit Financing?* You can use our Ford Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Silver 2005 Kia Spectra. Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford Ford Motor Credit Specialists work with every level of credit and Ford Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Ford Motor Credit experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Portland, Oregon.The Dicks Mackenzie Ford used car dealership in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just west of Beaverton where your 2005 Kia Spectra will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Portland? We're glad you found this used Kia Spectra for sale at our car dealership in Hillsboro, OR just west of Portland. Looking for financing? Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Kia Spectra for sale. Dicks Mackenzie Ford has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Hillsboro. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Beaverton, OR consider driving just past Aloha, Oregon to Hillsboro where you'll experience Northwest Oregon's preferred Ford dealer service, sales and the Dicks Mackenzie Ford difference!Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon shoppers prefer like this 2005 Kia Spectra stock # 209520A2.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Kia Spectra SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121555201519
Stock: 209520TA2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 196,000 miles
Springdale Ford - Springdale / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Kia Spectra LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121055133209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,290
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - RUNS WELL ** SPEEDOMETER STOPS WORKING SOMETIMES ** Drives fine but the speed says zero and the odometer does not go up. Common issue with this car as they age. - PLEASE NOTE ** WE DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS CAR VERSUS MANY ALTERNATIVES WE HAVE IN STOCK * PLEASE CONTACT US FOR DETAILS ON WHY THIS CAR IS NOT OUR FAVORITE ** - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - ZERO LEAKS, GREAT MECHANICAL SHAPE - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - COSMETICALLY FAIR (HENCE THE LOW PRICE) - **THIS CAR IS NOT IN THE GREATEST COSMETIC SHAPE!** - PAINT IS FADED HERE AND THERE - WOULD BE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER/FIRST CAR - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER AND AUTO TRANSMISSION - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ADD 15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra EX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE122965350235
Stock: OT1222132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,233 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,988
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today is a 2006 Kia Spectra FWD Hatchback with the 2.0L 4cyl engine automatic transmission and cloth interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE162765321777
Stock: 24629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,557
Hawk Chevrolet Bridgeview - Bridgeview / Illinois
For the best deals on new and used cars in the Chicagoland area, you can not beat Hawk Chevrolet Bridgeview. With over 700 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock Hawk Chevrolet Bridgeview is the only dealership you will need. You will find the experience of doing business with us (in person or simply over the Internet) is as exceptional as driving the car itself. At HAWK, our highly trained sales staff takes a decidedly "soft sale" approach. No pressure, no stress and best of all no surprises! We want the experience - whether you decide to purchase one of our fine automobiles or not - to be a pleasant one. Why? Because at HAWK, we know "Our Customers are Our Future and we are out to create lifetime customers." As much as it alters the road, this trustworthy Spectra transforms its driver!! Less than 52k Miles*** New Arrival** Barrels of fun!! Safety equipment includes: Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Tilt steering wheel, 2.0 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing, 4 Doors, FWD, Tachometer, Speed-proportional power steering, Intermittent window wipers, Rear bench seats, Privacy/tinted glass, Interior air filtration... So clean you could eat off of the floorboards, but you wouldn't want to spoil the shine... Less than 52k Miles*** Standard features include: 2.0 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Passenger Airbag, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Tachometer, Clock - In-dash, Front seat type - Bucket, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Speed-proportional power steering, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with covered storage...Other features include: Tilt steering wheel, 2.0 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing, 4 Doors, FWD, Tachometer, Speed-propor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121465366253
Stock: W3947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 73,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS BEAUTY:A 2 OWNER WITH 14 SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX REPORT, 2006 KIA SPECTRA 5 HATCHBACK THERE ARE ONLY A FEW OUT THERE LIKE THIS ONE WITH ONLY 2 OWNERS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIER AND INTERIOUR PLUS SO MANY OPTIONS THIS WOULD BE ONE GREAT BUY FOR ALL YOUR EVERYDAY NEEDS.3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT IS GONE!!!AND SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE161765364720
Stock: 8882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,166 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Take command of the road with this 2006 Kia Spectra. This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Come by CHAPARRAL in JOHNSON CITY today! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! It also has a rear spoiler! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. This vehicle has nice looking Cloth Interior. Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS! You'll feel safer not having people see in your vehicle....it has Privacy Glass.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE161765322449
Stock: P2341-E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 247,481 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121465225392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2006 Kia Spectra 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L DOHC VVT Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. This 2006 Kia Spectra will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121865277995
Stock: N1002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,999$1,605 Below Market
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Spectra EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121275448676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,877$743 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGConsumerReports.org's review says Its ride is the most comfortable in this group and its interior is one of the quietest in the class. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $15,900*. VISIT US TODAYAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Spectra EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121X75380451
Stock: 75380451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 122,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 2007 Kia Spectra Clean CARFAX. 27/35 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Spectra EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFE121475436027
Stock: 80821B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
