Used 2013 Kia Soul Features & Specs

Overview
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272525
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg23/28 mpg23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.5/381.0 mi.292.1/355.6 mi.292.1/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.7 gal.12.7 gal.
Combined MPG272525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm164 hp @ 6500 rpm164 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesnono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Audio Upgrade Packagenoyesno
+ ECO Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
350 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
cargo area lightnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsnoyesyes
Interior Options
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesno
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Interior Lightingyesyesyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyesyesyes
Cargo Traynoyesyes
Cargo Linernoyesyes
Instrumentation
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Exterior Options
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
16" Alloy Wheelyesnono
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Power Sunroof w/Tilt & Fog Lightsnoyesno
Measurements
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.162.2 in.162.2 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.2778 lbs.2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.19.3 cu.ft.19.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.5 in.6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
EPA interior volume126.0 cu.ft.121.6 cu.ft.121.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Rear track62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Colors
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Exterior Colors
  • Molten
  • Moss
  • Dune
  • Titanium
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Molten
  • Moss
  • Dune
  • Titanium
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Molten
  • Moss
  • Dune
  • Titanium
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand/Black, leather
  • Sand/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
full wheel coversyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
195/65R15 tiresyesnono
205/55R16 tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
235/45R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$16,200
$17,700
$19,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
