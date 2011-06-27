Used 2013 Kia Soul Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/30 mpg
|23/28 mpg
|23/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|317.5/381.0 mi.
|292.1/355.6 mi.
|292.1/355.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|12.7 gal.
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Torque
|123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
|148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 6300 rpm
|164 hp @ 6500 rpm
|164 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|no
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Audio Upgrade Package
|no
|yes
|no
|+ ECO Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|350 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Scuff Plate
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Liner
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16" Alloy Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunroof w/Tilt & Fog Lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.4 cu.ft.
|53.4 cu.ft.
|53.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|162.2 in.
|162.2 in.
|162.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2690 lbs.
|2778 lbs.
|2778 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.7 cu.ft.
|19.3 cu.ft.
|19.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|6.5 in.
|6.5 in.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|126.0 cu.ft.
|121.6 cu.ft.
|121.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|100.4 in.
|100.4 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|195/65R15 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|205/55R16 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|235/45R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,200
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
