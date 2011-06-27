Estimated values
2001 Volvo S40 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,617
|$1,947
|Clean
|$895
|$1,430
|$1,721
|Average
|$656
|$1,056
|$1,271
|Rough
|$417
|$682
|$821
Estimated values
2001 Volvo S40 SE 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,568
|$1,906
|Clean
|$841
|$1,387
|$1,685
|Average
|$617
|$1,024
|$1,244
|Rough
|$392
|$661
|$803