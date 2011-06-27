Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Phaeton Premiere Edition W12 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,988
|$8,352
|$9,657
|Clean
|$5,335
|$7,452
|$8,614
|Average
|$4,028
|$5,653
|$6,529
|Rough
|$2,722
|$3,853
|$4,443
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Phaeton W12 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,646
|$9,127
|$11,031
|Clean
|$5,030
|$8,143
|$9,840
|Average
|$3,798
|$6,177
|$7,458
|Rough
|$2,566
|$4,210
|$5,076
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,430
|$6,405
|$8,027
|Clean
|$3,056
|$5,715
|$7,160
|Average
|$2,307
|$4,335
|$5,427
|Rough
|$1,559
|$2,954
|$3,693