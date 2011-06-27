  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2018 Kia Sedona
  5. Used 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Sedona
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale
List Price Range
$19,597 - $31,800
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Stands tall and proud

Hankook, 09/08/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

We call it the senior bus

Bill, 01/16/2019
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

This van is the Best Buy for the buck. It gives you Moore safety features and you can not match Kia warrenty 5years 60000 mile warranty plus 100000 on the power train. This is my third lease Kia van. If you are a senior take a test drive you will be amazed. Buy or lease it now.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Automobile $$$ can buy

Toyunki, 06/08/2019
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is third Sedona we purchased brand new. First was new 2004 model, second was 2014 used and still have it Then 2018 SXL. 2004 model was most reliable vehicle I owned. Had it for over 300000 miles. 2014 I still have now has 140000 miles and drives like new. 2018 SXL is loaded and drives like Luxury Car. MPG is 2004 16mpg. Avg. to 20 mpg on long distance HWY. 2014 23mpg avg. And 27 mpg on long distance. 2018 is 23mpg and 32 mpg on long distance HWY trip. Beating EPAs 22mpg HWY by 10mpg.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale

Related Used 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles