Used 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews
Stands tall and proud
So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
We call it the senior bus
This van is the Best Buy for the buck. It gives you Moore safety features and you can not match Kia warrenty 5years 60000 mile warranty plus 100000 on the power train. This is my third lease Kia van. If you are a senior take a test drive you will be amazed. Buy or lease it now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Automobile $$$ can buy
This is third Sedona we purchased brand new. First was new 2004 model, second was 2014 used and still have it Then 2018 SXL. 2004 model was most reliable vehicle I owned. Had it for over 300000 miles. 2014 I still have now has 140000 miles and drives like new. 2018 SXL is loaded and drives like Luxury Car. MPG is 2004 16mpg. Avg. to 20 mpg on long distance HWY. 2014 23mpg avg. And 27 mpg on long distance. 2018 is 23mpg and 32 mpg on long distance HWY trip. Beating EPAs 22mpg HWY by 10mpg.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner