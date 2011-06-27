Used 2011 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

Solid Minivan... wskrides , 12/07/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Traded in an '04 Odyssey which was a reliable tank of a minivan for this '11 Sedona. Got $3K off in rebates/incentives so the deal was sweet for a minivan that doesn't have nearly the bells & whistles and frills of the new model Odyssey and Siena. But it gets the job done by transporting our 5 member family quickly & safely to where we need to go. First thousand miles have been smoooooth... Report Abuse

Pay more for what, exactly? Father of four , 11/04/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Our 2011 Kia Sedona is our second minivan (we have four children aged seven and under). Traded in a VW Passat wagon, and it hurt to say goodbye to our last car with any "coolness" factor. Our other minivan is a Toyota Sienna. The Sedona is an improvement upon the Passat in every way. Far more fun to drive, with great pickup and handling. We added leather, which makes it look sharp. The interior gives the impression of being larger than the Sienna's. And other than a higher sticker price, we are not sure what advantages the Sienna offers. The Kia's mileage around town is somewhat less than advertised--around 16 mpg--but it is up to the Toyota's quality in every other way. Safe and reliable.

Repeat buyer hobef , 05/04/2011 18 of 20 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Kia Sedona. I have owned a 05 Sedona XL , a 05 Kia Sedona EX and now a 11 Kia Sedona LX. I have found the Sedona to be an excellent vehicle, I have taken many trips in the van as well as to drive it dailey. I have never had any issues with the cars performance or maintenance.

Great minivan for the price! scoop14 , 03/23/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2011 Sedona was $6000 less out the door than Sienna and has a better warranty. Our local Kia dealership is also a well respected family business. Sienna drove slightly better but certainly not $6000 worth! Truth is with two kids & a dog to haul around it needs to be comfortable, solid & safe - it is. The Sedona's 3.5 V6 is powerful, willing, and sounds really good winding out. The auto shifts cleanly and manual mode works well in the hills. The 18/25 mileage figures are accurate. I meet or exceed these numbers when driven calmly. 5600 miles so far and one problem (sticky purge valve = rough idle) fixed without problem under warranty with loaner provided. Happy so far with my first Kia.