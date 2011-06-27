Used 2008 Kia Rondo Wagon Consumer Reviews

I'd buy another one in a heart beat. joel41 , 04/26/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I can't say enough positive about this car. I bought it as a demonstrator with 10,800miles and paid $220 more than a 10 year old Honda CRV with 110,000 miles on the same lot. Head and leg room as well as visability is better than my Dodge Caravan. Rear seats lay all the way flat which is great for hauling and camping. Doors open all the way which allows to load a box the full size of the door in the back (unlike my dad's Buick. With the V6 engine, there is more than enough spunk to get up to spead on the freeway. On a country road, I had it up to 110 mph and was still accelorating. It can be "fun to drive" when I want to. Report Abuse

SO Disappointed drivingmom2 , 03/09/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We bought our Rondo new in 2008. At the time it was exactly the car we were looking for, as it had the third row stow-and-go seats. We had reasonable performance from it for the first five years, although it did have a few factory recalls in that time. HOWEVER, two months after the five-year warranty expired, the engine failed. Despite the fact that I had followed the warranty maintenance schedule, KIA Canada would do nothing to assist us with this matter and we ended up having to have a second-hand motor installed. Apparently KIA create disposable cars and are not prepared to back their products. Like a previous poster, I too am a bit embarrassed about having recommended KIA to friends.

A total surprise - I LOVE it! Auto-holic , 08/31/2017 EX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I come from a dealership family and we currently own several vehicles in our household plus 4 motorcycles so I switch cars frequently. I'm an "auto-holic" with lots of experience with all types : sports, sedans, trucks, SUV's, etc., everything from luxury to econo, 4-banger to V8, stick to automatic, and foreign & domestic. I recently wanted a car with better MPG for work but had a limited budget. I obsessively shopped online for vehicles that I was already familiar with and could afford but had never even considered a Kia Rondo. Frankly, there aren't enough of them on the USA roads to even notice (though more popular in Canada). When I saw an ad for an '08 with 68K miles & competitive price, I agreed to look at it per the urging of my husband and mechanic-son. Was so unimpressed with the exterior that I was hesitant to drive it, but when I did, WOW, I was almost embarrassed for overlooking this gem for many years! It was extremely responsive, nimble, comfortable, more than enough power with V6 for competitive, congested highway driving, SUPER smooth transmission and handling, all the creature comforts (leather, sunroof, 6-CD stereo, Aux jacks, etc), and awesome visibility, 3 rows - 2 fold flat for much cargo space. Handles like a much newer car, feels solid, and zero performance or reliability hiccups. The Rondo is quiet, too, transferring very little road noise to the interior. For my needs in congested city traffic, and high-speed long distance driving, this car has not disappointed! When I hit the gas, it instantly gives me what I need for passing and maneuvering. I only wish it were brand new so I could keep it longer because they're not sold in USA anymore :-( But from where I am, might travel to Canada for a newer one to enjoy longer. MPG is impressive at 25city/29hwy, much better than advertised, and I am NOT easy on the accelerator. I have owned this Rondo for 6 months now and it is currently my favorite car to drive. Cars currently in my household are Chevy Bronco, 2x Nissan Maxima, Mitsubishi Outlander, Mazda B2000 truck, Cadillac CTS, and my personal fav Kia Rondo. I wrote this review because I feel the vehicle never got the recognition it deserved and was seriously overlooked. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It Keeps Going A Great Family Car 2 , 09/25/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I doing a follow up review on our Rondo, we have owned it for 1-1/2 years and still love it. We replace our Ford Windstar mini van and never looked back. This has been a reliable vehicle, we have over 22,000 miles on it now, been to CA from WA Twice, we got over 27 miles to the gallon fully loaded with a car topper on it. Great power over the mountains! Things we had done to vehicle: Tinted windows, Mud flaps & Cross bars for roof rack. Future Items: Trailer hitch. We have the 7 passenger version had every seat filled, still great power! We Would still buy this vehicle if we were looking again!