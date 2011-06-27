Used 2009 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Great First Car Shmork , 02/07/2009 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Many reviewers complain this car isn't powerful enough, or sporty enough and the tires are too small-the list goes on; I disagree. I have never had a problem accelerating into interstate traffic or maneuvering. The interior is surprisingly spacious (huge trunk) and quite attractive with the SX enhancements. The mileage is excellent. Yes, this is no luxury vehicle and it doesn't have impressive horsepower, but if you're shopping in the subcompact market you're not likely concerned with these factors. The drive is almost sporty and the tire size hasn't been an issue. You're not dishing out extra $ for bells and whistles and you really won't miss them. I love my new KIA for drives great and small! Report Abuse

Worst car purchase ever! mehigan , 04/27/2013 Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased new. Non-stop quality issues. Windshield delaminated at 16 months and again at 48 months. Has anyone had a windshield fail with stress cracks (in exactly same spot) twice within 48 months? Radio stopped working at 30 months. Knock sensor failed 15 months. Electronic control module failed 18 months. Air bag sensor failed. Too many failures to list. I call car "Elvis" -- shake, rattle and roll! Getting in-warranty repairs done a huge hassle, tried three different dealers. Last dealer's solution was "you should buy a new car". Kia factory rep never returns calls. Once car out of warranty Kia's attitude is too bad, we are not responsible. Follow up to previous review. It is now 2016 and car continues to be a maintenance nightmare with no support from Kia. Engine noise has become significantly loud, still very uncomfortable ride even with replaced up-graded shocks/tires. Mileage continues to decline as car ages. Lots of exterior/interior trim failures. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Very poor quality Randy Mizer , 07/05/2010 12 of 14 people found this review helpful We have now had two major break downs in 8000 miles. One new transmission and one new front axle .My wife drives the car and has never drove it hard.I will never buy an other KIA , wish I hadn't bought this one.

Will Never Buy Another Kia deheeren , 02/08/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2009 and today the cars second transmission failed. The car has 151,541 miles on it. The car has also had a coil pack put on each cylinder at least once. When the car was still under warranty the dealer flat-out refused to fix the actual issues with the car because the scheduled maintenance on the car wasn't up to date, yet the salesman never disclosed details about the warranty at time of purchase or provided literature about the warranty. CD player quit working at about 24 months Heater core issues at 30 months. Car needed realignment every 10,000 miles. Tire shop said it was a "Kia" thing. Lots of road noise on the freeway. Windshield always foggy.