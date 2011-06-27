Used 2008 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Car at a good price
Purchased this car pre-owned with only 4000 miles on it. I haven't had any problems out of it to date. I do notice that when i drive it after sitting over night the rear brakes tend to be touchy and squeak some. The engine also tends to have a little rattle to it when it is cold. Not sure why it does that but once it warms up it is flawless. it may have something to do with the CVT.
It's a Kia...
Within the first year of owning the car, both front wheel-bearings went out. Twice each. Needs an O/D or 6th gear, MPG dwindles at highway speeds. The interior is rather gray, 'bout four different shades of gray, makes your soul sad. Have a issue with the driver- side window crank; keep smacking my knee on it, knocking off the knob. You also can't really sleep in the hatch, bit cramped, and the floors not flat. As unpleasing, and some times annoying this all may be, it's still a good little car. Its a grate car to buy new, by the end of the warranty you can just throw it away. It handles like a go-cart, gets good MPG in town, CHEAP, and they fix almost anything for the life of the car.
Rio5 SX Wagon
I traded in my Hyundai Tucson for a car I could use for my working commute. Rio5 SX was a straightforward choice. The car is compact but surprisingly comfortable and spacious. The engine is up to the task considering is a 1.6 L and the car is very fun to drive. In my first tank of gas I've got a good 33 mpg in mix condition (traffic/highway) typical in a commute scenario. Very, very satisfied with this choice that I recommend to anybody in need of a good, reliable commuting car.
Rio5 not well known but a good car
I bought this car as a commuter car. It is great. I get 34 mpg combined driving. It is cute, the girls love it. I did not buy it for that though. It made sense to me a good value in a nice package. I drive a lot and was driving a big truck, the monthly payment and gas for this car is cheaper than the gas for my truck. I read many reviews on the internet and reliability is up there too. For a sub compact it is quiet. Lots of features for the money. It has a small engine but has enough power to get me up hills at the speed limit. I'm very happy with it.
New Rio 5 LX
We got the 2008 Rio 5 LX with 5-speed manual. We are very pleased with our choice so far. The car is attractive, fun to drive, and it is good enough power-, handling-, and feature-wise for us. Shortly after break-in, we took the car to TX (1800+ miles each way). Never dawdling, with two adults and two kids, fully loaded with toys and gear, we got 33 mpg. Not bad! It would do better, though, if Kia put a 6-speed in this model. 3500+ revs in 5th for typical Southern and Western U.S. interstate driving is too much. If I often drove on Southern or Western interstates, I would be less pleased with the car. But in the hilly, trafficky Northeast, where I live, I highly recommend it!
