Used 2017 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews
Nice car loose performance for comfort
I brought this car around Aug in 2017. I got the EX trim. I was a previous owner of a 2012 and a 2015. (all the base line of the Ex Trim.) This is a very nice car but I lost a few things from the previous 2. I lost fog lights, engine power, dual exhaust in my opinion better sounding speakers. you also loose the lit up cup holders and holders in the door. At first when I got the car I was un happy with it. But as an owner in the last few weeks I'm really beginning to like it. In my EX base I have very comfortable seats with memory placement for 2 people, a newer dash, a improved Air conditioner, it's quiet and smooth (as far as wind noise) With this car you do still hear road noise, ( just like the old one) Very much improved gas mileage, Satellite radio is much easier to navigate, Bigger glove department. This car can drive in 3 modes economy, Standard and sports mode. As time went on I realised there is a big difference in power driving in sports mode than in Economy mode. In sports mode and normal mode you get much more power than in economy mode but in my opinion not as much as in the older models. but it's enough. The older model had 195 horse power vs this model has 185. One thing thats great the oil changes are done at 7500 miles vs 5000. Also the side view mirrors fold and there are lights where the door handles are on the outside, not necessary but it's cool. Over all this is a nice car I loved what i gained but I hurt in what i lost.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
the optimal automobile by kia
I replaced my 2015 Kia optima sx turbo, with a 2017 Optima sxl.My 2015 sx was a very good overall car.The 2017 sxl has improvements in better quieter ride, better steering and more comfortable seats front and rear.The 2017 sxl also comes with michelin tires that are quiet and have better control and handling in very wet road conditions.The radio performance has also improved, although the 2015 was still very good.Heat lights and other safety features are improved as well.Overall I am again very happy with the 2017 Kia optima sxl, and recommend this car for at least a test ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Value
Kia was offering thousands of $$ in customer cash, plus a military veteran's bonus, for leasing. Then I went to work on the dealer, and got the lowest possible money factor (interest rate) and highest residual value. After some haggling, I got the dealer down on their sale price. The point of all this explanation is to say I got a great deal on a really well-built car. I think the Kias are a great value for the money, are well-built, and have a solid warranty.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Drunken driving, even when sober.
I keep telling myself I will stop making decisions based on esthetics....... The Optima is nice looking but noisy in every way. Wind noise over 60, engine noise at all speeds (and on acceleration an annoying 'sewing machine' sound), and tire noise on all but the smoothest, newest asphalt. My main criticism though is the handling. The car wanders and demands constant attention to hold a straight line. At highway speeds it feels as if it is buffeting even when there is no wind. There is also a pronounced vibration felt ,alternating, through the steering wheel and through the seat. The headlights retain moisture. All in all I regret making the purchase.
Always had excellent Hondas Kia is smoother.
Be sure to drive it first. Smoooth
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Optima
Related Used 2017 Kia Optima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid