Used 2017 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Greg R , 09/04/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I brought this car around Aug in 2017. I got the EX trim. I was a previous owner of a 2012 and a 2015. (all the base line of the Ex Trim.) This is a very nice car but I lost a few things from the previous 2. I lost fog lights, engine power, dual exhaust in my opinion better sounding speakers. you also loose the lit up cup holders and holders in the door. At first when I got the car I was un happy with it. But as an owner in the last few weeks I'm really beginning to like it. In my EX base I have very comfortable seats with memory placement for 2 people, a newer dash, a improved Air conditioner, it's quiet and smooth (as far as wind noise) With this car you do still hear road noise, ( just like the old one) Very much improved gas mileage, Satellite radio is much easier to navigate, Bigger glove department. This car can drive in 3 modes economy, Standard and sports mode. As time went on I realised there is a big difference in power driving in sports mode than in Economy mode. In sports mode and normal mode you get much more power than in economy mode but in my opinion not as much as in the older models. but it's enough. The older model had 195 horse power vs this model has 185. One thing thats great the oil changes are done at 7500 miles vs 5000. Also the side view mirrors fold and there are lights where the door handles are on the outside, not necessary but it's cool. Over all this is a nice car I loved what i gained but I hurt in what i lost.