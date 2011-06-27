Used 2013 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews
Great car for smooth flat roads Awsome MPG
I had this car a year and a half now and drove it on a 3 month cross country road trip by myself. This car gets excellent gas mileage 39 mpg on highway the lowest in the city was 22mpg but i think thats because the tires got a little low. This car has a lot of great features, bluetooth to sync with phone, usb and Aux inputs were great on long roadtrips to listen to flashdrive or another device, and cd player too, sat radio is available too. I loved all the controls on the steering wheel to control stereo, phone and cruise control. Loved all the storage space in front as well. The front and rear seats are comfortable, the headrests are adjustable in all directions which is nice. Im pretty tall so having a telescoping steering wheel is really nice to have less strain on body. The cons are the suspension, shocks or maybe the tires i am not sure what the cause is but can feel every single crack, bump and rough part of the road. Its ok if you live in the south where the roads are smooth and flat but once you get on roads it kind of rough on your body. The shocks were so bad that after exploring on some rough dirt roads that one of the heat shields broke on my trip. Also when i was in the mountains it seemed to have trouble going up steep hills maintain constant speed with cruise control and had to put the gas to the floor to get up some of them when people behind me seemed to want to go faster. The fan for the air conditioner heater is super loud but not as loud as the road noise when going on the highway add them both together and people cant barely hear ya when you try to make a call using bluetooth and you have to yell to talk with someone next to you. Overall this is a great car to get around town in or if you live where their is nice smooth roads!!! This car doesn't work for my lifestyle at the moment so im looking for an SUV with better socks, less noise, more cargo room, but i think i will have to sacrifice the excellent gas mileage of this Kia Forte has.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my new Kia
I recently purchased a 2012 Kia Forte EX. I absolutely love my car. It has plenty of pick-up, very quiet, great features and great gas mileage. Recently took it on a little road trip and was very impressed with how well it ran. It has more than enough room for my family of 4 and the trunk is large enough for our luggage plus my guitar.
Great car!
Currently at 15,006 miles and loving it. I heard a lot of complaints about the gas mileage and I have to tell you.. I get 32 to 35 miles to the gallon easy and have nothing to complain about. The car looks great. Inside and out. I would suggest better stock speakers and a metal fuel door, but other than that, perfect little car for the money. Can't go wrong.
Perfect little car
Bought for my daughter out right out of college, she got to keep about a year and I took car from her. I love this car for my daily driver, bought her an Optima as I like this car a little better. You can't beat a Kia for the price and warranty, but they also are great cars!! I always bought American until I bought this Kia, l don't think I would own anything else now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good car for my money
I have owned my Forte for two years now. It has 17000 miles on it and we have driven it in all weather, all terrains, over much if the country without a problem. Ride is comfortable for class. I recently got 42.6 mpg on a trip from the northeast to Georgia and back , and The car usually averages about 36-38 highway, 28 local. Love the exterior staying for its classic, clean look.interior is bland, yes, but not junky, either. This is my second Kia, the first,a Sportage was a great car which I traded in at 80K to get better more economy, never gave me a problem. I trust this car will of as well.
Sponsored cars related to the Forte
Related Used 2013 Kia Forte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid