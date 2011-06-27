Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
2nd Wrangler much better
I would recommend that you rent a Wrangler for a few days if you never driven one before. Driving a Wrangler is a bit different than driving a modern CUV, which is why I love it! I owned a 95 Wrangler that I loved, but unfortunately it was totaled and I could not afford a new one. The 2016 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara that I bought in May 2016 is worlds better. The ride is quite smooth, the power and acceleration is much improved, and the MPG is great considering the weight and its brick-like aerodynamics. When buying a new Jeep, I would recommend the Freedom Top, you get a quieter ride, improved security, and you can still take off the top in about 10 minutes. I bought an electric wench to lift off the rear portion of the top for the garage. Makes taking off the top a 1 man job and you have less of a chance of damaging the top.
55 yr old male loves his Rubicon
Obviously, this is like no other vehicle in the world. Fuel economy, highway cruising, storage, practicality aren't the highpoints, nor does Jeep pretend them to be. The back seat is very uncomfortable - a hard flat back and small arm rest. This is my only complaint. I've already taken it into some serious mud and it only gets stuck if your bury it up to the frame. The recovery hook on the front, and someone to pull out resolves this. I've been pleasantly surprised at the highway handling, noise level and comfort. I wasn't expecting it to cruise around like a Cadillac. The cool factor is all there too. I plan on letting my teenage kids drive it and they are pretty stoked for spring & summer. I have the manual and it's got plenty of power.
6th Wrangler purchase
When I went for this purchase I knew what would work for me from my previous purchases. I went for the Unlimited Sport with the S package and automatic. My previous Jeep was a 15 Sahara Unlimited, It had a stiff suspension, 18 inch wheels that the dealership had a tough time with one sided balancing. I thought it was Wranglers luxury model, Its ride was a disappointment. The 430 Nav Stereo was a disappointment. It might have been better with the speaker upgrade. On my new Jeep the ride is nice, It has the 17 inch wheels and softer suspension. The biggest surprise is the headliner in the 3 piece Hardtop, It really quiets the interior. The base stereo with sat radio sounds great. When I was dealing with a stereo shop with my Sahara To improve the sound, the tech said to always go with the standard stereo and put your own stereo in. But I do not think I will need one. I added the Sahara sidesteps, they really protect the side paint. I went for the automatic because I live in a big city, and rush hour can get real old . I went for the 3.21 rear end for better gas mileage. I added Trac-Loc so one day when somebody wanted to do some serious off roading, they could. If you are mainly a street driver, opt for the Unlimited Sport . It takes a few thousand miles for everything to smooth out and break-in. I purchased a black one,so everything blends in, including the painted pieces in the interior. I ordered the Sahara bumper appliques front and rear in Billet Silver which should add some nice contrast with the black paint for $174. including tax from the dealer. The engine and transmission are so smooth. I love that it is a convertible, 4x4,and utility, or tow vehicle, so flexible. I love the way it drives. The Unlimited is not as squirelly as the 2 door, and has better safety ratings. I think I should have ordered the optional side airbags, maybe on the next one. I do not know how they would work out if you were doing serious off roading.
It's a Jeep thing!
This is my 2nd Wrangler. I am passing on my 2002 to my son. That has been the best vehicle I have ever owned! So, I a bought a 2016 Jeep Willys Wheeler Wrangler to replace it. So far (2 months) I absolutely love it! It rides so much smoother and quieter than the 2002. It is more roomy in the front and back. The U-Connect system is awesome and easy to use. The interior is really nice, especially for a Jeep!! I have been very happy with my dealer Browns in Patchogue and the Jeep organization as a whole! I highly recommend this vehicle and Jeep in general! But it is not for everybody! You are not going fast and this is no luxury ride. But it puts a smile on my face every time I drive it! I love my Jeep! Update, after 2 years - I still love my Jeep! My son loves my 2002 Jeep as well. Both going strong with no problems! Great in the snow!! Great for plowing, just use 4 low. I will by another Jeep in 10 more years!!!! Update after 2 years 10 months. Still love my Jeep! No problems to report. It has been a pleasure to own!
Still lovin' my 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport!
This is a truck. Don't buy it if you are looking for a luxury vehicle with all the amenities. Also, keep in mind that the two-door Wrangler has a very small interior. If you intend on carrying more than two people, get the four-door. Having said that, the Jeep Wrangler is a blast to drive. And I'm getting used to the "Jeep Wave" from all the other Wrangler owners! I don't have to worry about getting stuck in mud, water, ice or snow - this Jeep is invincible!
