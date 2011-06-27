Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
My second Wrangler
This is our 8th Jeep and my second 1995 Wrangler. I bought my first 1995 Wrangler S in 1997 and drove it absolutely everywhere including out of state trips. I wanted another one and knew I wanted the same type....old school leaf springs and ruggedness that vanished after the 95 model year. Now I have a 95 Rio Grande model. Rides exactly like my first one......kidney pounding rough and exactly what a Jeep Wrangler is about. Has about 133,000 on the clock and gets about 19 mpg if I'm easy on it. This is my daily driver even in coldest of winter. The soft top and soft upper doors are no problem with that strong heater. Love this thing as much as I did my first one and I'd recommend to anyone!
1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande - Great
I bought my 1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande Edition back in 1995 on time for the 1996 Blizzard. Until today, I still own the same Jeep and with 325,000 miles on it, it was definitely reliable. Original parts since day except for the shocks and brakes. I cant tell you how much fun this Jeep is.
Don't ever let go!
I got to keep a jeep when I left the army after hitch#2. My wife had me trade it for a Cadillac when we had another child. I was miserable. I finally got another and will never let it go! my jeep will go ANYWHERE, especially after I mounted a snorkel. Such a blast to drive. Do not get one after 95 as they are not as durable. You don't even have to remove the engine to rebuild it! easy to tinker with like an old car! The most durable vehicle you will ever own!
1995 YJ Wrangler
Very Reliable. Bought it with 105k miles 6 months ago. Now has 120,000 miles and the only replacements I've made is the radiator, motor mounts, and drive shaft yolk. I drive this vehicle hard. Only typical problem I have that any older vehicle has is that in extreme hot weather idling and geared down it tends to run a little hot. the longest I've drove it straight is 5 hours on 1 tank of gas.
my yippi
I just bought a 95 wrangler rio grande edition 4x4 soft top. it has air conditioning, a warn winch and a new top. Only 41000 miles on it. it was babied - the last owner (I'm the 3rd) took good care of it as did the original owner. I had a 59 CJ and a 51 Willys Overland. I love this car. I bought it for myself for my 65th birthday and it's my daily driver for a 13 mile commute. This 4 cylinder is an upgrade of the flathead "hurricane" engine and has twice the horsepower. Cruise at 75 making 3200 RPM. What could be better. I'm keeping this baby!
