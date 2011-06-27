Used 1994 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
These are a dying breed...
As I write this the 4.0L 6cyl has been retired and the new Wranglers now have a minivan motor.(sad day) As you can tell from the first sentence I love the old 4.0/6cyl. The 4.0 and 5spd manual is the most desirable stock engine/tranny combo if you are shopping for a Wrangler YJ from 91- 95. This is a reliable vehicle now with 133,000 on the clock all I have done is replaced a rusted/leak radiator and water pump. Jeeps do perform best with regular preventitive maintence. (plugs, wires, oil-changes in engine, diffs, transfer case & axles) The ride is rough which should be expected and learn to love it. If ride quality is your concern I would recommend going straight to a TJ (97- 06)or new JK
I Love My Wrangler
I have my Wrangler as a toy, not a daily driver but whenever the weather is nice, it's my daily driver. The 4 cylinder gets around great in town, slow on the highway but it wasn't made for highway. I have a Rampage bowless soft top that's really nice. A 90's jeep is cheaper than a new 4 wheeler and a lot more fun! Aftermarket parts and modifications are never ending, you can do anything you want to a jeep(if you have the money).
Favorite vehicle of all time
My Jeep was a 40th birthday present to myself. It's a great vehicle. My favorite of all time. Has been reliable, is rugged, and there is no shortage of ways to upgrade and make it better.
Still Jeepin' after 11 years
I bought this Jeep new in 1994. Overall, it has been a great vehicle. It is a little underpowered with the 4 cylinder engine. The 5th gear was replaced at around 75,000 miles. It does handle its own off-roading.
'94 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in NYC
I have had my Jeep since day 1, reliable tough rugged vehicle. This year's Wrangler is probably the best of all time, with modern styling and heavy duty construction. Never a major problem, not even a flat tire. I give it regular maintenance and it keeps on going. Now that the Jeep is 11 years old, it is equipped with every high-end accessory known to man for this Jeep, except the stock engine & transmission. It now sits equipped with and Old Man Emu Suspension, and all the ARB equipment from bull bar to lockers. When it snows is when we have most fun! NYC potholes, I laugh and spit at! The only other vehicle I would switch to is a Rubicon. A new beginning!
