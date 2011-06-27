Used 1993 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
Used but barely
We found the 1993, via internet searching, for sale from a local dealer that I've worked with before. The biggest selling point for us was the low 33,450 miles. This is our 1st jeep and has been a dream to work on and drive. It's flexability and ease to work on a benifit. The 4.0L Fuel Injection has shown to provide plenty of power. The 30" tires seem to be a good mix for on and off road(sand) driving. Currently setting it up for towing behind RV W/TowBar and Wiring kit.
Rat_Patrol
Ive had this ride since 93. My only complaint was that Chrysler failed to implement a recall on the fuel gauge system failure. And replacing it would have cost me $700.00 at the dealer, which I promptly refused to do. I drive without a working fuel gauge till this day. Needless to say, I had that car shipped to Hawaii for three years, and Italy for four, now its in Florida waiting to be shipped to Puerto Rico. I will own it till it dies. It went through three transmissions, fuel pump, water pump, two belts, five brake changes, four u-bolts, four shocks, tires, and that about it, aside from oil and tune ups. I have off road several times
My Toy
I am a 29 year old female and I Purchased my YJ about 6 mos ago with 125,000 mi. when I got it, it needed new axle seals,rear brakes, new fluid, and new u-joints. since Ive done a lot more. Its my favorite Toy ever. Its so easy to work on from changing fluids to changing the timing chain. Everything Ive done to my Jeep I did myself. The only thing I dislike is the internal slave cylinder. I will eventually change to an external(with a new bellhousing). My Jeep is my pride and joy and I love when I get looks from everyone, especially when they find out that I do all the work myself. I better since I took 4 years in auto tech in High school.
Love It
I love my Wrangler! I'm 16, and it's my first car. When we bought it(for $2000), it wasn't that great, had been abused. But Wranglers are so easy to revive. I put a 3" lift on, 31" tires, painted it silver, new top, new carpet, added Grand Cherokee seats, complete new stereo system(soundbar, 6x9's, 4x6's, subs, and deck), new bumpers, nerf bars, etc. It may sound like a lot, but it is so much fun, and this is a teenager speaking here! I utterly love gonig topless(leave my doors on, have half doors).
Jeep 4 Fun
This is my and my wife's 3rd Jeep. We love to go 4 wheeling and Sunday rides. Mileage is OK (6 cylinder get 19 mpg, better than a 4 cylinder) This Jeep is dependable; we drive it to work 95% of time m-- we work at same location. People alway trying to buy it, even neighbors. Have pulled 4000 trailer in west NC mountains and to the beach. 140,000 miles, same clutch, same rear brakes shoes, have only replaced starter, radiator, coil, camshaft sensor and front brake pads. Not much for 140,000 miles and how hard we use it. We pull a utility trailer often too. We live in a cove with a steep 20 percent grade and we are almost alway the first ones out in deep snow. Mostly standard from the factory.
