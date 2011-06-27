  1. Home
Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Wrangler
5(50%)4(31%)3(19%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Original Owner

RetiredArmy, 06/01/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Owned since new, primary vehicle for first year, then wised up and used as second or third ever since, where it excels as convertible, off-roader, tow vehicle, winter driver, grocery getter; fun, practical, economical to operate and easy to maintain. 17- 20mpg with 5sp/2.5L, stock. Just don't ask it to carry more than two adults, spend hours on the highway or keep you cool in the heat (though its warm enough in the winter). Took it to Turkey & Germany, was right vehicle for first country, wrong for second. Next time will buy hardtop w/AC and get the softtop later.

Report Abuse

Only automobile I ever loved

ADO, 03/11/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Have owned it for all 16 years of its life. Mechanical troubles early on were covered by Chrysler warranty. Most of the kinks worked out by 5 years or so.

Report Abuse

Battling the SUV crash image

rick90yj , 12/22/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I bought it, it had 89,000 miles on it, and I've put 60,000 miles on this vehicle since then, and the reliability is excellent. I've replaced the carb with an Autolite carb, and lifted it, but otherwise it's factory stock. I have no problems with the supposed problems with SUV rollover. It corners great.

Report Abuse

Bulletproof construction, fun to drive

Buddy Ochoa, 08/28/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I haven't had this for long. It's very simple. No power steering, ABS, AC, or anything extra except the aftermarket pioneer radio. Off roads nice and has great ground clearance even with stock sized tires and no lift. Always starts up and is ready to go.

Report Abuse

90 wrangler laredo

paul.jung, 01/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this jeep with 60,000 miles on it,after one month I had to replace all the U-joints,timing chain,rear main seal.After trying to tweak the bbd carb ,I gave up and got a weber that was the best upgrade I made now it gets about 12miles to the gal.and good performance.

Report Abuse
