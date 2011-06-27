Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Original Owner RetiredArmy , 06/01/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Owned since new, primary vehicle for first year, then wised up and used as second or third ever since, where it excels as convertible, off-roader, tow vehicle, winter driver, grocery getter; fun, practical, economical to operate and easy to maintain. 17- 20mpg with 5sp/2.5L, stock. Just don't ask it to carry more than two adults, spend hours on the highway or keep you cool in the heat (though its warm enough in the winter). Took it to Turkey & Germany, was right vehicle for first country, wrong for second. Next time will buy hardtop w/AC and get the softtop later. Report Abuse

Only automobile I ever loved ADO , 03/11/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have owned it for all 16 years of its life. Mechanical troubles early on were covered by Chrysler warranty. Most of the kinks worked out by 5 years or so.

Battling the SUV crash image rick90yj , 12/22/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I bought it, it had 89,000 miles on it, and I've put 60,000 miles on this vehicle since then, and the reliability is excellent. I've replaced the carb with an Autolite carb, and lifted it, but otherwise it's factory stock. I have no problems with the supposed problems with SUV rollover. It corners great.

Bulletproof construction, fun to drive Buddy Ochoa , 08/28/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I haven't had this for long. It's very simple. No power steering, ABS, AC, or anything extra except the aftermarket pioneer radio. Off roads nice and has great ground clearance even with stock sized tires and no lift. Always starts up and is ready to go.