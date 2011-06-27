  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Grand Cherokee
4.5
4 reviews
Ridiculous amount of power, but great daily driver

WGTC1930, 06/14/2018
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I thought about purchasing this car for quite some time before I pulled the trigger. I did not want a car that had too much power to be an enjoyable daily driver. However, the Trackhawk is fun to drive when you want to experience the 707 HP engine. It also drives like a "normal" Grand Cherokee (albeit with worse fuel efficiency) when you are tooling around town running errands. The AWD makes this all possible. You never feel like there is too much acceleration for the tires to handle. Very comfortable seats. Nice level of technology - Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Blind spot monitoring etc... Long term quality is a concern because this is an FCA product after all. I purchased an extended 8 year/100K mile warranty to sleep better at night for $2,000+.

Trackhawk is uniquely fast and able

L. Bruce Jones, 09/21/2018
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
This car is ridiculously fast. Faster than any other SUV. Right foot to the floor and you're smiling. And go ahead and blow away that $160,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The engine is easily upgraded to 900+ HP if you want your 0-60 times down to 2.7 seconds, as quick as a ZR1 Corvette. And, it's a sleeper. I have a black one that attracts zero attention which is terrific while you're ripping around town with your foot in it.

Heck Of A Ride

Nancy, 11/15/2018
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Gas mileage is not too good but a really fun ride. Brakes well and I chose the color Velvet Red which is a deep burgundy. I am a lady that has the need for speed. I have owned mine since Mar. '18 and I love it!

Excellent Car

peter h., 08/09/2019
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
this is my second JGC Trackhawk, from the base Laredo to the trackhawk I've owned them all, there's never a second option for me, well maybe a Dodge.. from the track performance to the off road capabilities of a JGC Trailhawk, Jeep covers it all.

