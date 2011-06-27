Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Consumer Reviews

Ridiculous amount of power, but great daily driver WGTC1930 , 06/14/2018 Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I thought about purchasing this car for quite some time before I pulled the trigger. I did not want a car that had too much power to be an enjoyable daily driver. However, the Trackhawk is fun to drive when you want to experience the 707 HP engine. It also drives like a "normal" Grand Cherokee (albeit with worse fuel efficiency) when you are tooling around town running errands. The AWD makes this all possible. You never feel like there is too much acceleration for the tires to handle. Very comfortable seats. Nice level of technology - Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Blind spot monitoring etc... Long term quality is a concern because this is an FCA product after all. I purchased an extended 8 year/100K mile warranty to sleep better at night for $2,000+. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Trackhawk is uniquely fast and able L. Bruce Jones , 09/21/2018 Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 5 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is ridiculously fast. Faster than any other SUV. Right foot to the floor and you're smiling. And go ahead and blow away that $160,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The engine is easily upgraded to 900+ HP if you want your 0-60 times down to 2.7 seconds, as quick as a ZR1 Corvette. And, it's a sleeper. I have a black one that attracts zero attention which is terrific while you're ripping around town with your foot in it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Heck Of A Ride Nancy , 11/15/2018 Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Gas mileage is not too good but a really fun ride. Brakes well and I chose the color Velvet Red which is a deep burgundy. I am a lady that has the need for speed. I have owned mine since Mar. '18 and I love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse